Jaguars News: Trevor Lawrence loses key teammate for rest of 2024 season

While the 2024 NFL season was already over for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the AFC South team has now lost a vital piece of Trevor Lawrence's offense.

Trevor Lawrence, quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars
© IMAGO / News ImagesTrevor Lawrence, quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars

By Fernando Franco Puga

The Jacksonville Jaguars are already planning their 2025 NFL season. However, they must first finish this campaign, and they’ll have to do it without a key piece of Trevor Lawrence‘s offense.

There is no doubt that it has been a disappointing season for the Jaguars. Initially, the AFC South club was seen as a potential dark horse, but those expectations fell apart quickly.

It is true that the Jaguars have been plagued by injuries this year. Now, Trevor Lawrence will lose a vital part of his offense, who will only be available next season.

Jaguars lose a key offensive player for the rest of the season

As of today, the Jaguars are projected to be a top-5 team in the NFL Draft. Currently, the AFC South team holds a 3-10 record, and their chances of improving it seem slim.

Trevor Lawrence has battled through multiple injuries this season. The team has failed to live up to its dark horse expectations, and the quarterback has faced significant criticism for their poor performance.

Unfortunately, the outlook remains bleak for the Jaguars. While the rest of the season features matchups against four teams with losing records, the club will be without a key offensive weapon for these games.

Doug Pederson, head coach of the Jaguars, announced on Friday that Evan Engram has a torn labrum and will undergo shoulder surgery. The tight end will miss the remainder of the season but is expected to be ready for the next campaign.

Will Evan Engram continue with the Jaguars in 2025?

While Evan Engram has been an important contributor to Trevor Lawrence’s offense, his future with the team remains uncertain. The 30-year-old has struggled with injuries, limiting his availability in recent seasons.

His contract adds another layer of complexity. In 2025, Engram’s salary is set to rise to $14.75 million, and if he isn’t open to renegotiation, the Jaguars are reportedly considering releasing or trading him.

Fernando Franco Puga
Fernando Franco Puga

