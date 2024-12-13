Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Mbappe together: How CR7 turned down the path Messi later took at PSG

With Cristiano Ronaldo heading to the Saudi Pro League and Lionel Messi joining Major League Soccer, European soccer has bid farewell to its two biggest stars. For nearly two decades, these icons dominated the UEFA Champions League and shattered countless records. In his final European years, Messi joined Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe at PSG to create a formidable trio. However, as a French legend revealed, this story could have taken a very different turn.

“Has Cristiano ever wanted to come to PSG? Yes. There was Paris, Arsenal…,” Patrice Evra disclosed in a recent interview with RMC Sport. The former left back, who played alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United from 2006 to 2009, shed light on some of CR7’s career decisions.

In 2018, Ronaldo left Real Madrid after a glittering nine-year tenure that included two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies. When considering his next move, Cristiano had several options. “That was before he signed for Juventus. He had Chelsea, Juventus, Paris. He said he would never go to Arsenal,” Evra explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the time, PSG had solidified their dominance in France’s Ligue 1, winning five of the last six championships. Their focus was clear: conquering Europe. Having already spent over $400 million to sign Neymar from Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe from AS Monaco, PSG wanted to further bolster their squad by adding Cristiano.

Advertisement

According to Evra, Ronaldo was intrigued by PSG’s ambitions. “He was interested in the (PSG) project,” Evra revealed. “You can criticize Cristiano, but he would have adapted. He would have made an effort. Look at what he’s doing in Saudi Arabia. He’s a Saudi now!”

Advertisement

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain applaud the fans after victory in the UEFA Champions League group A match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City at Parc des Princes on September 28, 2021 in Paris, France.

Advertisement

Ronaldo’s decision to choose Juventus

Despite PSG’s interest, Cristiano Ronaldo chose Italy and joined Juventus. His decision paid off, as he secured five titles in three seasons, although he couldn’t replicate the Champions League success he enjoyed at Real Madrid. During his time with the Italian club, CR7 scored an impressive 101 goals in 134 games. Afterward, he moved to Manchester United for a turbulent second stint before eventually signing with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Messi replaces Cristiano in PSG’s project

Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to decline PSG’s offer in 2018 did not deter the club from pursuing its ambition of building a super team capable of dominating world soccer. Despite setbacks in the UEFA Champions League, including a loss to Bayern Munich in the 2020 final, PSG seized the opportunity to sign another global icon: Lionel Messi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also 2030 World Cup: Could Cristiano Ronaldo play at 45? Former Manchester United teammate weighs in

PSG offered Messi a lucrative deal, reuniting him with former teammates Neymar, Angel Di Maria, and Leandro Paredes. However, Leo’s stint in Paris proved underwhelming. Despite their star-studded lineup, PSG consistently fell short in the Champions League, and the much-hyped trio with Neymar and Mbappe failed to deliver on its promise.

Two years later, the project unraveled. Messi departed for Inter Miami, while Neymar joined Al-Hilal. In addition, this summer Mbappe left after seven years to sign as a free agent with Real Madrid. Meanwhile, PSG continue their quest for European glory, pondering what could have been if Ronaldo had taken a different path.