NBA News: LeBron James' son Bronny opens up about his impressive Lakers performance vs. Warriors

Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, shines in the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason and reflects on his outstanding performance.

Bronny James, son of LeBron James, has shown positive progress during the Los Angeles Lakers‘ NBA preseason. Despite his limited minutes on the court, James has maximized his opportunities to showcase his talent and potential, as he did in this game against the Golden State Warriors.

In the final preseason game against the Warriors, James scored 17 points, grabbed four rebounds, and made three steals. This was his best performance of the preseason, reflecting his growth and development as a player.

Bronny James has focused on improving his confidence and playing more instinctively. The young player is working to develop his game and contribute to the team in the best possible way.

Following the game, Bronny said to reporters, “[It gives me] just a little bit of confidence going into the season even though I might not be in that rotation, might not be playing, but just going into practice, maybe G League games with that confidence in myself to go out there and play my game,” he added about the experience. “I feel like that’s the biggest part of it.”

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks to his son, Bronny James #9, during a timeout of their preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 18, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

What did coach Redick say about Bronny James’ performance with the Lakers?

Lakers coach JJ Redick has expressed confidence in Bronny James and acknowledged his progress. Redick emphasized the importance of learning from both successes and mistakes while continuing to work hard.

“I think for him and all our younger players, all the moments are building blocks. Not just the good moments. The bad moments are learning opportunities. I think you have to have a level of patience, a level of optimism. I’m very confident in the level of work that our young guys have had.” Redick said.

“So, again, I think for him, I’m sure it felt good to have 17 points. … I’m not even remotely concerned about that. It’s not even on my radar. Like, we’re trying to help him grow into a great basketball player.” Redick added.