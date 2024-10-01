NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James sends very clear message on future and playing with Bronny

"King" LeBron James discusses his future in the NBA and what it means to play alongside his son Bronny with the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James, the star of the Los Angeles Lakers, is entering his twenty-second season in the NBA. Despite his age, James continues to play at an exceptional level and remains a crucial piece for his team. This season carries even more significance for James, as he has the unique opportunity to potentially play alongside his son, Bronny.

At 39, James faces the physical challenges that come with playing in the NBA, but he feels ready for the upcoming season. His passion for the game and his desire to keep improving motivate him to give his best.

While many wonder if this could be James’ last season in the NBA, he has expressed his desire to live in the moment and enjoy this unique experience. The presence of his son, Bronny James, on the team has added special meaning to the season.

According to Daniel Starkand, when asked if this could potentially be his final season, LeBron James said: “I haven’t thought about what the future holds, just kind of living in the moment. Especially with Bronny being here, I don’t want to take this moment for granted. This is a moment I’ll enjoy maybe a little bit more.”

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and his son Bronny James Jr. #9 attend a Los Angeles Lakers media day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 30, 2024 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LeBron James: A leader on and off the court

LeBron James has demonstrated his leadership both on and off the court. At the Paris Olympics, he led Team USA to the gold medal and was named MVP of the tournament. His experience and skills make him an invaluable player for the Lakers.

What are LeBron’s goals for the 2024-25 season?

LeBron James has made it clear that his goals for the upcoming season go beyond individual or team achievements. He seeks to enjoy every moment and embrace the unique opportunity to play alongside his son.

While James remains focused on helping the Lakers win, he also wants to savor the process and cherish these special moments. Bronny’s presence on the team has given additional meaning to his career.