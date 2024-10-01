Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James sends very clear message on future and playing with Bronny

"King" LeBron James discusses his future in the NBA and what it means to play alongside his son Bronny with the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks during a Los Angeles Lakers media day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 30, 2024 in El Segundo, California.
© Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks during a Los Angeles Lakers media day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 30, 2024 in El Segundo, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

LeBron James, the star of the Los Angeles Lakers, is entering his twenty-second season in the NBA. Despite his age, James continues to play at an exceptional level and remains a crucial piece for his team. This season carries even more significance for James, as he has the unique opportunity to potentially play alongside his son, Bronny.

At 39, James faces the physical challenges that come with playing in the NBA, but he feels ready for the upcoming season. His passion for the game and his desire to keep improving motivate him to give his best.

While many wonder if this could be James’ last season in the NBA, he has expressed his desire to live in the moment and enjoy this unique experience. The presence of his son, Bronny James, on the team has added special meaning to the season.

Advertisement

According to Daniel Starkand, when asked if this could potentially be his final season, LeBron James said: “I haven’t thought about what the future holds, just kind of living in the moment. Especially with Bronny being here, I don’t want to take this moment for granted. This is a moment I’ll enjoy maybe a little bit more.”

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and his son Bronny James Jr. #9 attend a Los Angeles Lakers media day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 30, 2024 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and his son Bronny James Jr. #9 attend a Los Angeles Lakers media day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 30, 2024 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Advertisement

LeBron James: A leader on and off the court

LeBron James has demonstrated his leadership both on and off the court. At the Paris Olympics, he led Team USA to the gold medal and was named MVP of the tournament. His experience and skills make him an invaluable player for the Lakers.

NBA News: Lakers\&#039; LeBron James makes huge confession at Media Day about playing with Bronny

see also

NBA News: Lakers" LeBron James makes huge confession at Media Day about playing with Bronny

What are LeBron’s goals for the 2024-25 season?

LeBron James has made it clear that his goals for the upcoming season go beyond individual or team achievements. He seeks to enjoy every moment and embrace the unique opportunity to play alongside his son.

Advertisement

While James remains focused on helping the Lakers win, he also wants to savor the process and cherish these special moments. Bronny’s presence on the team has given additional meaning to his career.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence makes major admission after 0-4 record
NFL

NFL News: Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence makes major admission after 0-4 record

Al Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo makes intriguing statement on possible retirement
Soccer

Al Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo makes intriguing statement on possible retirement

MLB: Inside New York Mets SNY production trucks' reaction to late postseason berth
MLB

MLB: Inside New York Mets SNY production trucks' reaction to late postseason berth

MLB News: David Ortiz hints at surprise fate for top New York team despite big investment
MLB

MLB News: David Ortiz hints at surprise fate for top New York team despite big investment

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo