NBA

NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James makes huge confession at Media Day about playing with Bronny

At the classic NBA Media Day, the Los Angeles Lakers unveiled a historic milestone: LeBron James and Bronny sharing a roster for the first time ever.

LeBron James in interviewed during Media Day on Monday September 26, 2022 at the L.A. Lakers training facility in Los Angeles, California.
LeBron James in interviewed during Media Day on Monday September 26, 2022 at the L.A. Lakers training facility in Los Angeles, California.

By Matías Persuh

As the start of a new NBA season approaches, a historic event is on the horizon: LeBron James and Bronny James will share a roster with the Los Angeles Lakers, a first in league history. Regarding this milestone, one of the greatest players of all time shared his feelings about the opportunity, expressing excitement and pride in the prospect of playing alongside his son.

During his appearance at Media Day, LeBron opened his heart when asked about what it means to share the court with his son, marking a significant milestone in the history of sports in the United States. He spoke about the emotional impact of this opportunity and how it represents a dream come true for both him and Bronny.

Sitting at a table alongside his son and several reporters, the former Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat star was clear in his response about playing with Bronny: “Pure joy.” LeBron stated. “He is a man and he is ready to go…”

Bronny and how he will call his father on the court

One of the most entertaining moments of the interview came when Bronny was asked how he would address his father while they share the court, prompting laughter from everyone present. His playful response highlighted the fun and unique dynamic of their relationship in this historic situation.

Bronny’s response to this was clear and concise: “I haven’t gotten there yet. It’s probably going to be like, ‘Bron’… That’d probably be the easiest.”

Anthony Davis and his admiration for LeBron

Another star present at the Los Angeles Lakers‘ Media Day was none other than Anthony Davis, a key piece in the team’s lineup now led by J.J. Redick and a close friend of LeBron James.

The former Pelicans player confessed his admiration for The King, not only while they share the court but also when he’s watching from the sidelines: “Every time he steps on the floor, I become a fan. When I’m on the bench, I just kind of watch him do what he does.”

This season will be particularly special for the Lakers. Not only will LeBron and Bronny share a roster, but they will also strive to improve upon last year’s campaign and, hopefully, challenge their longtime rivals, the Boston Celtics, for the title. The combination of family legacy and competitive spirit makes this season one to watch.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

