NBA News: Anthony Davis makes big statement on LeBron James, Bronny ahead of first season together with Lakers

With the LeBron James-Bronny James duo set to make history, Lakers' Anthony Davis shared his thoughts during NBA Media Day.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers walks back to his bench while playing the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter during game five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 29, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.
© Matthew Stockman/Getty ImagesAnthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers walks back to his bench while playing the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter during game five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 29, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

By Dante Gonzalez

NBA Media Day is finally here, and all the spotlights are focused on one story: LeBron James and his son, Bronny, playing together in the league. When asked about the topic, Lakers center Anthony Davis gave the media a significant statement about the father-son duo.

There’s few people that know LeBron better than Davis, and he opened up about how he feels before the LeBron-Bronny historic journey begins: “It’s awesome. It’s historic. It’s powerful. I mean, Bronny’s locker is across mine, so every time I walk in and see (it), It’s just still surreal to me that he’s one the same team as his dad.

And I get to be a part of it, and witness every team practice, each game, each moment that they have for at least this first year”. AD added. He also couldn’t hide his excitement to see the duo on the court: “I can’t wait the day they step on the floor together, and officially make history, but it’s been super dubbed to watch so far.”

Even the Lakers players are eager to witness history this season. When LeBron and Bronny James take the court, they will break two records simultaneously, becoming the first father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same time and for the same team.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and his son Bronny James Jr. #9 attend a Los Angeles Lakers media day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 30, 2024 in El Segundo, California.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and his son Bronny James Jr. #9 attend a Los Angeles Lakers media day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 30, 2024 in El Segundo, California.

Despite back-to-back 7th position in 2022-23 and 2023-24 NBA seasons, Davis is reluctant to think that Lakers are out of the top teams for the upcoming season. He also addressed the importance of fitness, saying: “If we can stay healthy, we are top team in the West.”

Anthony Davis’ disregard on the Defensive Player of the Year

The Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award is one that Anthony Davis has yet to claim. However, while discussing the team’s and his own expectations for this season, it seems to no longer bother him.

Continue doing what I’ve been doing. Obviously, the main focus will be staying on the floor. The rest, such as individual accolades and things like that I just let it take care of itself. I don’t stretch too much over that. It’s not like I’m in consideration for things anyway, I don’t know how. But I don’t let that bother me, I just go and play Basketball and focus on our team wins,” AD said.

