Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James, revealed how he wants his legacy to be remembered in the future when he no longer plays professionally.

LeBron James is undeniably one of the greatest athletes of all time, known for his relentless work ethic and consistent top-level performance. As he enters his 22nd season with the Los Angeles Lakers, this could mark one of the final chapters of his legendary career.

LeBron James has established himself as one of the greatest basketball players in history, always central to the debate over the best player of all time. He holds the record as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and, alongside his son Bronny, is set to make history as the first father-son duo to play together in the league.

The four-time NBA champion and three-time Olympic medalist recognizes that his career is nearing its end and hopes his legacy extends beyond his remarkable basketball achievements.

LeBron James’ legacy in the future

In an interview with NBC, LeBron expressed his desire to be remembered for more than just his basketball achievements: “I hope it’s not just talking about basketball,” James told NBC. “What I do in the community and the people I inspire all over the world is what I want a lot of my legacy to be talked about. Basketball has definitely given me an opportunity to see parts of the world and do things I would never even imagine I’d be able to do without it, but if my legacy is only talked about the game of basketball then I’ve failed in my mission.”

LeBron James addresses the crowd during the opening ceremonies of the I Promise School in Akron. Jason Miller/Getty Images

LeBron’s impact off the court is profound. He founded the I PROMISE School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, aiming to provide education and support to at-risk youth. His commitment to social justice and community development continues to inspire countless individuals.

Reflecting on his contributions, LeBron emphasized the importance of hard work and dedication: “You only get out as much as you put in. I hope that I’m able to inspire the next generation to put the work in both on the floor and off the floor. Commit to the game.”

He added, “If you say you want to be great then you have to go out and actually put the work in. There’s no shortcuts to being great if that’s what you want. There’s no shortcuts to the commitment of your craft. If you’re a professional then you have to understand that it comes with a great deal of responsibility of putting work in. That’s how you get the results.”

As LeBron James continues his journey with the Lakers and approaches the end of his career, his legacy will undoubtedly be shaped by his remarkable contributions both on and off the court. His story serves as a testament to the power of hard work, dedication, and a commitment to making a difference.