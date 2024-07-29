Kevin Durant recently sparked an engaging debate with fans on social media about potential rule changes in the NBA.

Paris 2024 Olympics: Kevin Durant debates on social media with fans who want NBA to change rules

Team USA kicked off the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in impressive fashion, securing a dominant win over Nikola Jokic’s Serbia, the reigning world runner-up. Taking advantage of his day off, Kevin Durant turned to social media to interact with fans who are advocating for changes in NBA rules.

Durant engaged with fans on X (formerly Twitter), who want to incorporate more FIBA rules into the NBA. The conversation was started by a fan named Tyler Relph, who argued that adopting FIBA rules could add strategic depth to the NBA. Relph specifically mentioned abolishing the three-second defensive rule to encourage more movement and quicker decision-making.

Durant responded by asserting that eliminating the defensive three-second rule would actually slow the game down, which he believes would detract from the fast-paced, instinctive play he prefers. He emphasized that basketball’s beauty lies in its reliance on players’ instincts rather than rigid set plays, allowing natural talent to shine and dictate the game’s flow.

The exchange prompted a variety of responses from fans, with some supporting the adoption of FIBA rules, commonly used in international play, and others defending the NBA’s current style. Durant’s willingness to engage in such discussions highlights his openness to exploring how basketball can continue to evolve while maintaining its core excitement.

Kevin Durant #7 of Team United States looks to pass against Vasilije Micic #22 of Team Serbia during the second half of the Men’s Group Phase – Group C game. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

By debating the intricacies of the game, Durant shows he is keen on understanding different perspectives and contributing to the ongoing conversation about basketball’s future.

Team USA’s Schedule at Paris 2024 Olympics

Team USA started their Paris 2024 Olympic campaign on a high note, securing a commanding 110-84 victory over Serbia. Kevin Durant and LeBron James led the charge, showcasing their dominance and securing the first 2 points for the U.S. in Group C.

Next up, Team USA will face South Sudan on Wednesday, July 31. This matchup promises to be intense, as Team USA narrowly edged out South Sudan by just one point in a pre-tournament friendly.

The group stage will conclude with a game against Puerto Rico on Saturday, August 3. With their eyes set on advancing, Team USA will aim to finish strong and build momentum heading into the knockout rounds.