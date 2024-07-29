Los Angeles FC take on the Vancouver Whitecaps in a pivotal Matchday 2 clash of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Stay tuned for comprehensive coverage, including kickoff times and streaming options available in the USA.

Los Angeles FC are set to clash with the Vancouver Whitecaps in Matchday 2 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Soccer fans nationwide can look forward to an exciting matchup, with all the essential details including kickoff times and streaming options readily accessible for those eager to catch the action.

[Watch Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps live in the USA on Apple TV]

Los Angeles FC made an explosive entrance into the Leagues Cup with a dominant performance against Tijuana, cruising to a decisive 3-0 victory. From the first whistle, LAFC asserted their superiority, leaving no doubt about their intentions in the tournament. This impressive win not only boosts their morale but also positions them strongly for the next phase, as they look to secure their spot in the knockout stages.

With their upcoming clash against the Vancouver Whitecaps on the horizon, LAFC know they must continue their winning ways. Vancouver, currently sitting fifth in the MLS Western Conference, may be considered underdogs, but they are brimming with confidence. A win, even if it comes down to penalties, will be crucial for LAFC to clinch first place and set up a dramatic final Matchday showdown with Tijuana.

When will the Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps match be played?

Los Angeles FC face off against Vancouver Whitecaps for the Matchday 2 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage this Tuesday, July 30. The game is set to begin at 10:30 PM (ET).

Los Angeles FC defender Sergi Palencia – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps in the USA

Get ready for an electrifying showdown as Los Angeles FC takes on the Vancouver Whitecaps in the 2024 Leagues Cup. Catch all the action live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.