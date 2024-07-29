It’s well-known what figures like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi generate, not just in the football world but also beyond the sport. The numerous lucrative contracts they sign throughout their careers with top brands mean that many of these companies secure exclusive deals with these globally popular athletes.

In the case of the Portuguese star and current Al Nassr forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, since his rise to prominence in the early 2000s, he has been bound by a lifetime contract to represent one of the most popular sportswear brands. We’re talking about none other than Nike.

Signing a lifetime exclusivity contract with a brand typically means you are not allowed to wear products from any other brand under any circumstances? However, it appears that Cristiano Ronaldo overlooked this detail. A photo that quickly circulated on social media revealed the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward inadvertently wearing gear from a different brand.

In a recent social media post, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo was seen posing with his friend Miguel Paixao after playing a friendly paddle match together. The peculiar detail in the image is that Ronaldo is wearing a pair of Asics sneakers.

When it comes to fashion, Cristiano Ronaldo has been spotted wearing high-end brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton. However, in this instance, the focus is on a different sportswear brand, which could be seen as a direct competitor to Nike.

Cristiano Ronaldo and the ‘secret’ website

Cristiano Ronaldo has been affiliated with Nike since he first gained prominence in 2003, when he moved from Sporting CP to Manchester United. He swiftly became Nike’s football ambassador and has been a central figure in the brand’s soccer promotions. In 2016, Ronaldo signed a lucrative lifetime contract with Nike and has since worn over 70 different pairs of Nike boots, including custom-designed versions made specifically for him.

Ronaldo and other Nike athletes have access to a “secret” website that allows them to order a wide range of products. This exclusive platform enables them to select and purchase various items, including trainers and boots.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Nike contract

The Portuguese star signed his first contract with Nike 21 years ago, and since then, the relationship between him and the brand has been highly successful. The new contract signed in 2016 led many to draw comparisons between Ronaldo and the legendary Michael Jordan.

Business experts projected that this renewed deal could generate up to $1 billion in earnings for Ronaldo over its duration, with an annual income of approximately €22 million for the Portuguese star.