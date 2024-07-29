According to reports, the deal to send Paraguayan Diego Gomez to the Premier League is all but done.

It’s no secret that Inter Miami’s Diego Gomez is a wanted commodity in European soccer. The Paraguayan international, currently on Olympic duty, has been a major asset in his second season with the MLS club.

This season alone, Gomez has scored 3 goals and provided 2 assists in 12 matches for the club, and he has been sensational in the Summer Olympics with 2 assists in two matches for his country.

Now, a report from Fabrizio Romano indicates that Brighton will pay a fee close to $13 million for the services of the 21-year-old.

Details of Transfer of Diego Gomez

Some details have emerged during the negotiation process: Gomez would remain with Inter Miami until the end of the MLS season before moving to the Premier League.

Diego Gomez

Head coach Tata Martino has been firm in his belief that Inter Miami serves as a stepping stone for players like Diego Gomez, Federico Redondo, and Benjamín Cremaschi before their move to top European leagues.

Inter Miami paid only $3 million for Gomez back in 2022 and is set to make a substantial profit from his sale.