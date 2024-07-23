Why is Mexico not participating in men's soccer at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games?

Mexico’s U-23 team will not be present at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and will miss the opportunity to defend the bronze medal obtained at the last Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Mexican National Team has participated 11 times in the greatest sporting event, of which it has twice managed to get on the podium: the first in London 2012 when it won Gold and in 2021 in the capital of Japan.

The Aztec team saw its ticket to the summer tournament slip away after being eliminated in the Quarterfinals of the CONCACAF U-20 Championship in 2022. This result also left the Aztec team out of the Indonesia 2023 World Cup.

What happened to Mexico?

Mexico put in one of the worst performances in its history at the CONCACAF U-20 Championship.The team drew 1-1 with Guatemala in regular time and lost in the penalty shootout 2-1, missing out on the two available tickets to the Olympic Games.

Gold medal winners Mexico pose with their medals after the medal ceremony for the Men’s Football Final between Brazil and Mexico on Day 15 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Wembley Stadium on August 11, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

This elimination means that a generation of talented young people will not have the opportunity to compete in the top sporting event at the youth level. Mexican fans will have to wait until Los Angeles 2028 to see their national team again at the Olympic Games.