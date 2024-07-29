Kylian Mbappe, the French national team captain and new Real Madrid star, is set to become the majority shareholder of a European club.

After being one of the most important signings in Real Madrid’s history, Kylian Mbappe will become the youngest soccer club owner in history after becoming a shareholder in a European club.

According to Le Parisien, Mbappe, 25, will acquire 80% of Caen’s Stade Malherbe through his investment fund Coalition Capital. The club is currently playing in France’s Ligue 2. The purchase, valued at around €20 million, will make him one of the youngest club owners in Europe.

Pierre-Antoine Capton, the current President of the Supervisory Board, will retain a 20% minority stake. Capton, founder of Troisième Oeil Productions and Chairman of Mediawan’s Board of Directors, had previously announced the departure of the American investment fund Oaktree in 2020, stating they were there to save the club and now aimed to recoup their investment.

Mbappe’s investment in Stade Malherbe de Caen is particularly significant given his history with the club. At the age of 13, he nearly signed with Caen but ultimately chose AS Monaco. Now, at 25, Mbappe’s return to the club, albeit in a different capacity, marks a full-circle moment.

When will Kylian Mbappe play his first match at Real Madrid?

Kylian Mbappe did not travel to the U.S. tour with Real Madrid and is expected to play his first match in the European Super Cup, in the clash between the winner of the Champions League (Real Madrid) and the winner of the Europa League (Atalanta) on August 14 in Warsaw.

A few days later, the former PSG striker will be able to make his debut in LaLiga, in the first match against Mallorca, at the Son Moix Stadium, on August 18.

Real Madrid’s preseason matches in the United States

Real Madrid has scheduled three preseason matches in the United States. They will face AC Milan at Soldier Field in Chicago on July 31, Barcelona at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 3, and Chelsea at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on August 6.