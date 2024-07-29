Monterrey face Austin FC in a Matchday 2 showdown of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Find out here a complete coverage of this game including kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

Monterrey and Austin FC will face against each other in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Soccer enthusiasts across the USA are in for a treat as the action unfolds, with comprehensive coverage including kickoff times and streaming details readily available.

In the fiercely competitive Group 1 of the West Zone, the battle for the knockout stage spots in the Leagues Cup is heating up. With three teams closely matched in skill, the competition is intense. Austin FC kicked off their campaign with a surprising 3-2 victory over Pumas UNAM, defying the odds and putting themselves on the brink of advancing. This impressive win has left them just one victory shy of securing a spot in the next round.

However, Austin FC face a formidable challenge ahead. Their next opponent, Monterrey, boasts significant experience in international tournaments and is widely regarded as one of the top contenders for the Leagues Cup title. The Rayados are poised to demonstrate their pedigree and pose a tough test for Austin FC, making the path to the knockout stages anything but easy.

When will the Monterrey vs Austin match be played?

Monterrey are gearing up to face Austin FC for the Matchday 2 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage this Tuesday, July 30. The high-stakes action is set to begin at 9:00 PM (ET).

Monterrey vs Austin: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Austin in the USA

Don’t miss the intense 2024 Leagues Cup clash as Monterrey face Austin, streaming live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass. Other option: Fubo, Univision NOW, Fox Sports, TUDN, UniMás.