NFL News: Jerry Jones now knows how much Dallas Cowboys have to pay Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott will become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. The only way for the Dallas Cowboys to prevent that is by offering a historic contract extension for the quarterback.

Jerry Jones has a massive problem because any proposal to Prescott has to consider the other two stars asking for more money: CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons.

During the last few weeks in the NFL, the big question is how much money Dak will ask during the negotiations. Now, due to other deals around the league, there might be an answer.

Will Dak Prescott become the highest paid player in NFL?

All signs point out that way. Dak Prescott was patiently waiting how free agency unfolded putting special attention on three names: Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love.

At first sight, there’s no question Dak’s performances have been better than all the quarterbacks mentioned, but, the key factor that prevents Jones from giving in is definitely Prescott on playoff spotlight.

How much money will Dak Prescott get from Dallas Cowboys?

However, the NFL is a business and Dak Prescott doesn’t care about memories in the playoffs. The path is now clear. Lawrence, Tua and Love already got new contract with benchmark set at $55 million per year. That number is currently the top of the list.

As a consequence, Prescott will ask more than that number. In fact, many reports have pointed in recent days that Dak seeks at least $60 million per year to become the highest paid player in NFL history.

Jerry Jones has to remind one thing. If he waits to make an offer until 2025, with other teams having green light to join the race, the price to pay could be more than those $60 million.