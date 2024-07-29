Minnesota United face Necaxa in a Matchday 2 showdown of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Don't miss a second of the action, find here a complete coverage of this game including kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

Watch Minnesota United vs Necaxa live in the USA on Apple TV

Minnesota United stumbled out of the gate in the Leagues Cup, suffering a critical loss in their opening match. With the tournament’s group stage offering just two chances to secure a spot in the knockout rounds, a defeat on the first Matchday could spell disaster for the Minnesota squad. Their path to advancement now hinges on a must-win scenario, as they prepare for their crucial clash against Necaxa.

Necaxa, coming off a rocky start in Liga MX, will enter this match with added motivation. A victory would guarantee their progression to the next stage of the Leagues Cup, regardless of the outcomes on the final Matchday. With high stakes and both teams needing a win, expect an intense showdown as Minnesota United looks to salvage their tournament hopes.

When will the Minnesota United vs Necaxa match be played?

Minnesota United are gearing up to face Necaxa in a thrilling Matchday 2 showdown of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage this Tuesday, July 30. The high-stakes action is set to begin at 9:00 PM (ET).

Minnesota United vs Necaxa: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Minnesota United vs Necaxa in the USA

Don’t miss the intense 2024 Leagues Cup clash as Minnesota United take on Necaxa, streaming live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.