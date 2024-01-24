Miami Heat fans went wild on social media this week as they found out Terry Rozier is leaving the Charlotte Hornets to play in South Florida. But Shaquille O’Neal is not sure the guard has what it takes to fit into the emblematic Heat culture.

“I don’t really know him personally,” O’Neal said, via HeatNation. “But it looks to me to be like a player that does what he wants to do when he wants to do it, and I don’t think Heat culture allows that. They have a system. They have hierarchy. So, is he ‘gon be willing to just be the point guard that they’re looking for? Taking all those ill-advised shots, if they’re not going in, [Erik] Spoelstra’s not ‘gon be happy with that.”

While Shaq’s assessment is fair, Rozier’s arrival has been a huge boost to the fans’ excitement anyway, as they’ve been waiting for a trade like this. Besides, the deal worked for Miami to get rid of Kyle Lowry, whose presence was being problematic in the last few days.

Besides, Rozier is still 29 and his contract won’t expire until 2026. This season he was averaging 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game with the Hornets. His addition is expected to be a big help for Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo to finally go the distance after falling just short of a championship in recent years.

Tyler Herro celebrates Rozier’s arrival

Shaq may not be so sure about how Rozier will fit into the team’s culture, but his new teammates already looked thrilled to have him on board. Tyler Herro, for instance, believes the Heat needed to make this kind of move.

“I think it’s time for an energy boost around here for sure. Terry’s a great player,” Herro said, via Tim Reynolds of AP Sports. The 24-year-old, however, didn’t forget about Lowry despite the complicated situation that led to his departure, “we appreciate Kyle and everything he’s done for us.”

Adebayo has also sent a message for the veteran guard, who had been in South Beach from 2021. “Kyle’s been one of my favorite teammates, if not my favorite teammate. … A big brother.”

It will be interesting to see how Rozier settles in his new team, which hopes to find in him a key contributor to another deep run in the postseason. The Heat are currently 6th in the East, so we’ll see in a few months what kind of impact this move will produce.