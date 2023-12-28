Like it or not, agree or not, there’s simply no way to take the asterisk away from the 2020 NBA championship. It’s not about what we believe or what objectively happened; it’s just a matter of public opinion. Some people don’t think it’s a legitimate title, so it’ll never be one.

However, NBA players, just like the fans, have their own thoughts on this matter. Former Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams recently stated that none of the players on his team took the bubble seriously because they knew the fans wouldn’t either.

Notably, that’s not how Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat thought of that matter. Talking to Mike Miller for The OGs Podcast, the talented big men actually claimed the Los Angeles Lakers won the hardest championship to win.

Bam Adebayo Tips Hat To Lakers’ 2020 Title Run

“That was the hardest championship to win, in my opinion,” Adebayo said. “15-deep plus coaches, staff, whatever you need like training staff. Other than that, it’s you and your thoughts in one room, boxed in.”

Adebayo believes the way teams were locked in made it all the more difficult for everybody. There were no interactions between teams, and it was all about basketball:

“Listen, it felt like you was gang-affiliated when you was in the bubble”, he added. “Lakers got on purple and gold, we got on black, the Bucks got on their green, and nobody was walking by their self. We walking; we ain’t speaking to nobody. I’m talking about it was like we was walking around mad at everybody.”

Of course, the Heat made it to the NBA Finals, so it’s not like he’s going to say anything different. But after watching T.J. Warren turn into Michael Jordan for a couple of weeks, nothing anybody says will make some fans change their minds about this matter.