NBA News: Suns’ teammate of Kevin Durant gets brutally honest on team’s performance vs. last season

Following a strong performance, the Phoenix Suns are gearing up for the challenges ahead. One of Kevin Durant’s teammates reflected on the lessons they've learned compared to last year’s NBA regular season.

The NBA regular season is underway, and the Phoenix Suns are turning heads with a strong 5-1 start. Their latest victory over the Trail Blazers showcased solid play, despite a challenging fourth quarter—a topic one of Kevin Durant’s teammates addressed afterward.

With notable improvements in personnel and game strategy, the Suns are preparing for upcoming challenges while acknowledging some defensive concerns. Their performances so far have generated excitement among fans.

After the game, Durant’s teammate Bradley Beal spoke to the media about the narrow victory and the defensive lapse in the final minutes: “We just got comfortable. We just messed with the game, that’s all it was.”

Beal was also asked about the contrast between this NBA season’s performance and last year’s tendency to let leads slip late in games. He replied, “A little bit of both. We’re not gonna just ignore it (what happened last year). We still gotta address it.”

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns celebrates his basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter at Target Center on April 14, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Suns’ performance in the win over Blazers

While a win always builds momentum, the Suns will likely focus on addressing the defensive issues they encountered against the Blazers. Their defense appeared slightly shaky, nearly allowing Portland to stage a late comeback.

Led by key performances from players like Devin Booker and Durant, the Suns almost squandered a strong third-quarter lead. They controlled the first quarter and had some struggles in the second, but surged to a 44-18 advantage in the third. However, they were outscored 32-16 in the fourth, narrowly holding on for the 103-97 win.

The Suns posted solid stats, with a .468 effective field goal percentage, 82.9 assists, 52.9 total rebounds, and a .502 true shooting percentage. However, they have room for improvement, particularly in drawing fouls, as their free-throw rate stood at just .237.

Durant continues to lead

Durant remains a crucial player for the Suns, consistently delivering strong performances. Against the Blazers, he scored 21 points in 38 minutes, collected 9 rebounds, and added 2 assists, helping the team adopt a more aggressive offensive approach.

