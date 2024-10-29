NBA News: Suns star Kevin Durant sends a clear message to the fans after victory over Lakers

After an impressive comeback in Game 4 in the NBA against the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant had a message for the fans.

The Los Angeles Lakers entered Game 4 of the NBA regular season on a hot streak, much to the delight of their fans. However, a thrilling comeback from the Phoenix Suns, led by Kevin Durant, changed the game’s course as they clinched a 109-105 victory in the final quarter.

Durant was one of the most energized players at the Footprint Center, driving the Suns’ comeback against the Lakers with a standout performance. Supported by teammates like Devin Booker, Durant helped the Suns rally from a slow start to seize control in the second half.

After the game, Durant spoke to the media about the atmosphere in the arena, highlighting how the team’s strong start to the season has inspired fans to dream big.

“Quite frankly, we just want to start the season off way better, with more energy, and have more people rally around us than we did last year. I feel like our fans could get behind the product that was on the floor,” Durant said.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to the fans after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA game at Footprint Center on October 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 109-105.

Durant’s performance against the Lakers

At the start of the NBA regular season, Durant has been instrumental in the Suns’ success. In the game against the Lakers, Durant tallied 30 points, 4 assists, and 8 rebounds. He made 20 field goal attempts, converted 6 out of 7 free throws, and scored 2 three-pointers.

With these numbers, Durant continues to deliver standout performances heading into Game 5. Across four games, he has averaged 40 minutes on the court, scoring an average of 10 field goals, 2.5 three-pointers, and 29 points per game.

The Suns are off to a strong start this season. With a 3-1 record, Durant and his teammates are establishing themselves as a team to beat, including wins over formidable opponents like the Mavericks and the Clippers, one of the league’s top defensive teams.

What’s next for Durant and the Suns?

Following their victory over the Lakers, the Suns are preparing for the next test in the regular season. They’ll face the Clippers once again, this time at the Intuit Dome—a venue where the Suns have already claimed a win this season.

