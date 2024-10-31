Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant reflects on key decisions shaping his NBA legacy

Kevin Durant has started strong with the Phoenix Suns in the 2024-25 NBA season, but recently, he offered a candid reflection on his career choices and the recognition he's received throughout his journey.

Now in his 18th NBA season, Kevin Durant continues to demonstrate the same competitive fire that marked his early years. As he shines on the court with the Phoenix Suns, KD shared a unique perspective on pivotal career decisions that have influenced his legacy among fans.

During an appearance on Up & Adams, host Kay Adams suggested Durant might one day receive a tribute similar to Dwyane Wade’s in Miami. Kevin’s response was refreshingly honest: “I highly, highly doubt I get a statue of me put anywhere for playing basketball,” he said. Yet, he acknowledged the admiration he does receive, adding, “But I appreciate the love and respect people show me.”

Durant further explained his stance, noting that Wade’s legacy is unique: “See Dwyane Wade is a different case, he is Miami. It’s very few players who get that kind of love in a city like that.” He went on to emphasize that long-term loyalty often defines such tributes: “It’s usually those guys that got the HOF career, with championships, you been with one city for a long time.”

Reflecting on his own journey, Durant recognized that his career path diverged from that model, as he made choices that kept him from a lifelong tenure with one franchise. “That’s not the case for me,” he admitted. “But I can see it for a couple of other guys in the league.”

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns attempts a shot over Cam Reddish #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of the preseason NBA game at Footprint Center on October 17, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Durant’s career-defining decisions

Throughout his NBA career, Durant has played for five different teams. Selected second overall by the Seattle SuperSonics in 2007, he earned Rookie of the Year in his debut season. But after his first year, the franchise relocated and rebranded as the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he played for eight seasons, the longest stint of his career.

see also NBA News: Suns' Kevin Durant joins LeBron, Kobe, Jordan in elite list after Mavs game

In 2016, Durant made a controversial decision: following a Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors, he chose to join that very team. The move drew criticism, with some fans and analysts accusing him of taking the “easy route” by joining an already dominant squad rather than continuing his quest with the Thunder. Yet, Durant’s gamble paid off, as he captured his first two NBA titles alongside Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson.

The later years of Durant’s career

Durant’s successful tenure with the Warriors was abruptly halted when he ruptured his Achilles tendon during Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, an injury that marked his last game for Golden State. Following an extensive recovery, he returned to the court with the Brooklyn Nets in 2020, where he spent just over two years before requesting a trade to the Phoenix Suns.

Durant’s legacy

Durant’s frequent team changes have kept him from achieving the franchise icon status that Dwyane Wade has in Miami. The Nets and Suns have only had a brief opportunity to feature him, while at Golden State, he was part of a larger, well-oiled machine. Oklahoma City might have offered him that long-term stature, had he chosen to stay.

