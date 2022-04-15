For years, the Golden State Warriors have ranked near the top of NBA contenders. Here, Draymond Green explains what makes them so special.

The Golden State Warriors accomplished what not many teams have been able to do. They built through the NBA Draft, managed to keep their core guys together, and developed a strong, winning culture.

While they hadn't even made the playoffs in the past couple of years, they'll be legit contenders for as long as their three guys are healthy. They know what it takes to win and have the strongest chemistry in the league.

That bond and rapport they've built on and off the court is what makes them stand out from the rest of the pack. At least, that's what Warriors star Draymond Green thinks makes them so special.

NBA News: Draymond Green Explains What Makes The Warriors So Unique

(Transcript via Fadeaway World)

"You know there's always this notion of like, Draymond can't do it without Steph, or he can't do it without Klay. And I'll be 100% honest, I can't. On the flipside, Klay and Steph, Klay can't do it without Steph and Draymond, and Steph can't do it without Klay or Draymond.

"And I think for me, what we've built... It's not that I can't go on and do something else, it's not that you couldn't be successful playing with someone else, it's not that Klay couldn't go to the Lakers tomorrow and not be successful, it's not that. It just wouldn't be as beautiful as what we've been able to do together.

"And so, f**k everybody... f**k everybody who say I can't, or he (Steph) can't or Klay can't. You right, you win. I can't, we can't. We can't do it without each other. But we're damn good at doing it together. That's it."

It's been a helluva ride for the Warriors, even if they don't make the NBA Finals ever again. So yeah, even if they're great on their own, it's the sum of all parts that made them one of the best teams in history.