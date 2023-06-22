The Philadelphia 76ers paired Joel Embiid with James Harden last year, hoping it would bring better results in the NBA playoffs. However, nothing seemed to change, which is why the front office is making moves.

Doc Rivers is no longer the head coach, and Nick Nurse will instead be in charge of taking the Sixers to a deep postseason run. However, the roster could look different next season.

Harden’s future with the team looks uncertain, but Daryl Morey is expected to try and get new players to the City of Brotherly Love anyway. Besides, Montrezl Harrell may be playing elsewhere in the 2023-24.

Report: Montrezl Harrell declines player option with Sixers

According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, Harrell is declining his his $2.7 million player option to become a free agent this offseason. The center has been backup to Embiid in Philly, where his playing time decreased significantly since the All-Star break.

Therefore, it’s not a surprise that the 29-year-old prefers to explore his options in the open market. Will Harden join him in free agency? Only time will tell.