The season is over for all but two teams. While the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat prepare for the 2023 NBA Finals, the rest of the pack is starting to think about next year.

In fact, the Philadelphia 76ers have already started to make changes aiming to come back stronger. After yet another failure in the postseason, the team has decided to move on from head coach Doc Rivers.

That wouldn’t be all, though. The Sixers have a big decision to make in regard to James Harden, whose future in the City of the Brotherly Love looks uncertain. However, it looks like the team has already identified his potential replacement.

Rumor: Sixers see Fred VanVleet as an alternative to Harden

(Via Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints)

“Harden owns a $35.64 million player option for the 2023-24 season that many around the league are anticipating him opting out of. Leaving the Sixers after just one full season and signing elsewhere as an unrestricted free agent is a very real possibility for Harden, which is why Philadelphia has begun giving thought as to who could replace the former league MVP. According to league sources close to the organization, Raptors All-Star guard Fred VanVleet has emerged as a potential replacement for Harden this offseason”

While Fred VanVleet is not exactly an upgrade to Harden, he could fit very well next to Joel Embiid. Besides, he has already won a championship with the Toronto Raptors. Even so, we’ll have to wait to know whether The Beard is actually walking out of Philly.