It's been a while since the Lakers parted ways with Frank Vogel, but they've taken their time to name a new coach. However, that wait could be over soon as Los Angeles has reportedly selected three finalists for the job.

The 2021-22 NBA season has been extremely disappointing for the Lakers, who initially entered the season with championship aspirations. Things didn't work out as expected, as the team didn't even qualify for the playoffs.

Unsurprisingly, Los Angeles fired Frank Vogel just a day after the regular season was officially over. Since then, many rumors have been swirling around the head coaching job, with Quin Snyder and Doc Rivers as favorites to take over.

Rob Pelinka knows this should be the first thing to take care of before making roster decisions, including Russell Westbrook. He took his time, but it seems that he has shortlisted three names for the vacancy.

Report: Lakers shortlist three candidates for head coaching job

The Lakers have taken a step closer in their search of Vogel's replacement. Snyder and Rivers are no longer on the table. According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Lakers have three other names to take the helm:

"Sources: Finalists for the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job: Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and former Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts. Next stage of interviews are expected to take place in-person in Los Angeles," Charania tweeted.