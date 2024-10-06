Trending topics:
Premier League

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 7

Chelsea will receive Nottingham Forest in the Matchday 7 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Axel Disasi of Chelsea
© IMAGO / Sports Press PhotoAxel Disasi of Chelsea

By Leonardo Herrera

Chelsea face off against Nottingham Forest in a Matchday 7 clash of the 2024/25 Premier League season. Fans won’t have to miss a second of the action, with comprehensive coverage available across broadcast and streaming platforms in multiple regions, making it easy to catch every moment of this exciting matchup.

[Watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest online in the US on Peacock]

Chelsea’s early-season form offers hope for a resurgence after two difficult years. The Blues appear to be back on track, competing strongly in both the Premier League and Conference League. With noticeable improvements across the squad, Chelsea are positioning itself as a contender once again, shedding the struggles of previous seasons.

Currently sitting on 13 points, Chelsea are just five points behind league leaders Liverpool, who have 18. A victory over Nottingham Forest, who sit on 9 points, would bring them within two points of the top spot. However, Forest will also be motivated, aiming to push themselves closer to the qualification places for European competitions.

Advertisement

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 AM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

Ramon Sosa of Nottingham Forest – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Ramon Sosa of Nottingham Forest – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 3 Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Live 1

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport 6/HD, Sky Sport Mix

India: Disney+, Hotstar, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BBC Radio 5, Live Sports Extra

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 257

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Amazon Prime Video, Fox Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, Showmax, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra

USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 9
Soccer

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 9

NCAAF News: Kirby Smart sends strong warning to Georgia fans after victory over Auburn
College Football

NCAAF News: Kirby Smart sends strong warning to Georgia fans after victory over Auburn

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game
NBA

Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

MLB News: Juan Soto sends warning to Royals after Yankees’ thrilling 6-5 win in ALDS game 1
MLB

MLB News: Juan Soto sends warning to Royals after Yankees’ thrilling 6-5 win in ALDS game 1

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo