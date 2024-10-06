Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 7

Chelsea face off against Nottingham Forest in a Matchday 7 clash of the 2024/25 Premier League season. Fans won’t have to miss a second of the action, with comprehensive coverage available across broadcast and streaming platforms in multiple regions, making it easy to catch every moment of this exciting matchup.
Chelsea’s early-season form offers hope for a resurgence after two difficult years. The Blues appear to be back on track, competing strongly in both the Premier League and Conference League. With noticeable improvements across the squad, Chelsea are positioning itself as a contender once again, shedding the struggles of previous seasons.
Currently sitting on 13 points, Chelsea are just five points behind league leaders Liverpool, who have 18. A victory over Nottingham Forest, who sit on 9 points, would bring them within two points of the top spot. However, Forest will also be motivated, aiming to push themselves closer to the qualification places for European competitions.
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 11:00 PM
Bangladesh: 7:00 PM
Canada: 9:00 AM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
India: 6:30 PM
Indonesia: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
Nigeria: 2:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
UAE: 5:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
Ramon Sosa of Nottingham Forest – IMAGO / NurPhoto
Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 3 Canada
France: myCANAL, Canal+ Live 1
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport 6/HD, Sky Sport Mix
India: Disney+, Hotstar, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BBC Radio 5, Live Sports Extra
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 257
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport
Mexico: Amazon Prime Video, Fox Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, Showmax, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2
UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra
USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC