Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

Boston Celtics play against Denver Nuggets in a 2024 NBA Preseason game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics

By Leonardo Herrera

The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Denver Nuggets in an exciting 2024 NBA preseason matchup. Fans in the USA should circle the date and explore streaming options to catch all the live action when the game tips off.

[Watch Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The highly anticipated rematch between the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets is set to take place. In their first meeting two days ago, Boston edged out a 107-103 victory in a thrilling contest. Now, with both teams looking to fine-tune their strategies ahead of the regular season, fans can expect another competitive showdown.

Both squads are aiming to hit the ground running when the season begins, as they are considered two of the top contenders for the NBA title. After a hard-fought battle on Friday, this second matchup is shaping up to be equally intense, with both teams eager to showcase their best form.

When will the Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets match be played?

Boston Celtics will face Denver Nuggets this Sunday, October 6, in a 2024 NBA preseason clash. The game is scheduled for 10:00 AM (ET).

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets in the USA

Tune this 2024 NBA preseason game between Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBC Sports Boston/NBA League Pass.

