MLB News: Juan Soto sends warning to Royals after Yankees’ thrilling 6-5 win in ALDS game 1

Juan Soto made it clear to the Kansas City Royals what the New York Yankees' intentions are for the rest of the ALDS after winning the opener.

The New York Yankees kicked off their ALDS opener with a thrilling 6-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals at home, showcasing the resilience and determination that defines this team. One of the standout players in this hard-fought contest was Juan Soto, who delivered a strong offensive performance with three hits in five at-bats. Though he didn’t score any runs, Soto boasted an impressive .600 batting average, the second-best among Yankees hitters.

After the game, Soto shared his thoughts on the team’s performance and what it means moving forward in the series, sending a clear message to the Royals about the Yankees’ tenacity. “Like I say, again, that shows you what team we are, what kind of team we are. We showed it today and we proved it. So we are going to keep doing it. Excited for my teammates,” Soto remarked.

The game itself was a rollercoaster, with multiple lead changes that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Soto pointed the intensity and the caliber of the teams involved, emphasizing that this is what postseason baseball is all about. “This is a great team playing good baseball out there. Those guys are a great team; we never give up on it. They never give up. That’s what you are going to get when none of the teams are giving it up. They just keep grinding, keep pushing. That’s the kind of games you are going to see from us,” Soto stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Yankees’ pitching staff also played a vital role in securing the win, who battled through a challenging outing. Soto acknowledged the importance and the support provided by the bullpen. “Amazing. We have one of the best bullpens. They threw the ball well and threw strikes. It was really good for the team for the offense to give us a lead to keep playing,” he said.

Advertisement

Looking ahead to Game 2 of the ALDS, Soto emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and preparation. “Just be ready. We take a break after a game like today. It’s perfect to have an off day tomorrow and come back on Monday and take these two games in here in New York,” he said, demonstrating his determination to continue the winning momentum.

Advertisement

see also MLB News: Alex Verdugo fires back at criticism with a clear message to Yankees fans

Juan Soto’s support to Alex Verdugo and Luke Weaver

Soto took a moment to praise his teammate Alex Verdugo, who had a significant impact on both offense and defense during the game. “Just great. He’s a great player. He’s shown that day in and day out. Everybody is going to have a struggle in the season. We know what kind of player he is and when he needs to come through. Really happy for him,” Soto expressed.

Advertisement

One of the most exciting moments of the game came when Luke Weaver stepped in to save the day against the Kansas City Royals. Soto couldn’t hide his excitement for Weaver, remarking, “I’m excited for that guy. Incredible. Going through this year, amazing; he has been throwing the ball, and it’s exciting to see.”