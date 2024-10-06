Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 9

Deportivo Alaves will face Barcelona on Matchday 9 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Fans won’t want to miss this exciting showdown, and whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the key details covered, including the venue and how to watch the match live from your country.
Real Madrid‘s 2-1 victory over Villarreal propelled them to 21 points, leveling with Barcelona at the top of La Liga standings. The win keeps the pressure on their archrivals, who are eager to maintain their lead. Barcelona need at least a draw to stay ahead, but they’ll be aiming for all three points to restore a comfortable three-point cushion at the summit of the league.
Barcelona‘s next challenge comes in the form of Alaves, a mid-table team with ambitions of their own. Alaves are eyeing a spot in the European competitions and will be determined to secure a result against the Catalan giants. However, taking points from a team as strong as Barcelona will be no easy task.
Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 11:15 AM
Australia: 12:15 AM (October 7)
Bangladesh: 8:15 PM
Canada: 10:15 AM
France: 4:15 PM
Germany: 4:15 PM
India: 7:45 PM
Indonesia: 10:15 PM
Ireland: 3:15 PM
Italy: 4:15 PM
Malaysia: 10:15 PM
Mexico: 8:15 AM
Netherlands: 4:15 PM
Nigeria: 3:15 PM
Portugal: 3:15 PM
South Africa: 4:15 PM
Spain: 4:15 PM
UAE: 6:15 PM
UK: 3:15 PM
United States: 10:15 AM (ET)
Kike Garcia centre-forward of Alaves – IMAGO / NurPhoto
Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Argentina: DGO, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Canada: TSN+
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: GXR World
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, RCTI+, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
Italy: DAZN Italy
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Startimes Sports Premium, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 4 Portugal
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga, LaLiga TV, Bar HD
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 3
UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes