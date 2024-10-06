Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 9

Deportivo Alaves will face Barcelona on Matchday 9 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Whether you're watching on TV or streaming online, here's everything you need to know to catch the game live from your country.

Deportivo Alaves will face Barcelona on Matchday 9 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Fans won’t want to miss this exciting showdown, and whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the key details covered, including the venue and how to watch the match live from your country.

[Watch Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Real Madrid‘s 2-1 victory over Villarreal propelled them to 21 points, leveling with Barcelona at the top of La Liga standings. The win keeps the pressure on their archrivals, who are eager to maintain their lead. Barcelona need at least a draw to stay ahead, but they’ll be aiming for all three points to restore a comfortable three-point cushion at the summit of the league.

Barcelona‘s next challenge comes in the form of Alaves, a mid-table team with ambitions of their own. Alaves are eyeing a spot in the European competitions and will be determined to secure a result against the Catalan giants. However, taking points from a team as strong as Barcelona will be no easy task.

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 11:15 AM

Australia: 12:15 AM (October 7)

Bangladesh: 8:15 PM

Canada: 10:15 AM

France: 4:15 PM

Germany: 4:15 PM

India: 7:45 PM

Indonesia: 10:15 PM

Ireland: 3:15 PM

Italy: 4:15 PM

Malaysia: 10:15 PM

Mexico: 8:15 AM

Netherlands: 4:15 PM

Nigeria: 3:15 PM

Portugal: 3:15 PM

South Africa: 4:15 PM

Spain: 4:15 PM

UAE: 6:15 PM

UK: 3:15 PM

United States: 10:15 AM (ET)

Kike Garcia centre-forward of Alaves – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: DGO, directvsports.com, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Canada: TSN+

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: GXR World

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, RCTI+, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Startimes Sports Premium, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 4 Portugal

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga, LaLiga TV, Bar HD

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 3

UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes