NCAAF News: Kirby Smart sends strong warning to Georgia fans after victory over Auburn

Kirby Smart acknowledged it was a tough day for the Georgia Bulldogs against Auburn, but he had to send a strong message to the fans about something that didn’t sit well with him during the game—the lack of energy in the stands.

The Georgia Bulldogs bounced back from a tough loss to Alabama last week, securing a dominant 31-13 victory against Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium. While the win helped the Bulldogs improve to 4-1 in the conference, head coach Kirby Smart didn’t hold back in his postgame remarks, calling out the home crowd for what he felt was a lackluster atmosphere during the game.

In a game where Georgia’s offense was firing on all cylinders and the defense held Auburn to just 13 points, Smart’s postgame comments sounded more like a warning than a celebration. He noted that while it was a solid victory, he was disappointed in the fans’ energy level.

“It was a great victory for Georgia, tell you what—it’s hot out there today. Shock. And if anything, to be honest, I’m a little disappointed and probably disappointed in our fans for the first time that I thought there was no lack of really affecting the game with crowd noise,” Smart said. “Right, wise passion, energy, and hey, it was hot, but our players got full pads on, helmets, pads. It’s hot out there and they are pushing, trying to have a home field advantage like we’ve had.”

Smart continued, admitting that it was frustrating not to hear the usual Sanford Stadium roar that can help turn a NCAA game around. “We played against teams and I can’t get crowd noise, you know, and that’s frustrating for me. So I just be honest about it. I think we gotta do a better job as fans, and I know I gotta do a better job as the coach, but we need these fans to support us and these players need them behind [them],” Smart emphasized.

Game Recap: A Balanced Bulldogs Attack

Despite Smart’s disappointment in the atmosphere, the Bulldogs played a complete game, with Carson Beck leading the offense. Beck completed 23 of 29 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns, a performance that underscored his growth this season. Georgia’s rushing game, led by Trevor Etienne, also contributed significantly. Etienne racked up 83 yards on just seven carries, showing explosive bursts that kept Auburn’s defense on its heels.

Georgia’s defense was equally strong, keeping Auburn to just one touchdown and a pair of field goals. The Tigers’ quarterback, Payton Thorne, struggled against Georgia’s pass rush, completing only 16 of 27 passes for 200 yards with no touchdowns.

