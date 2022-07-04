LeBron James already knows what it's like to play side by side with Kyrie Irving. Now, he wants to run it back and has urged the Los Angeles Lakers to get it done.

The Los Angeles Lakers put themselves in a tough spot when they traded for Russell Westbrook. That experiment could either work out pretty well or be a disaster, and thus far, it's clear that it's been more the latter than the former.

Westbrook's mammoth contract all but hampered the team's ability to revamp their roster this offseason. Moreover, not many teams would be interested in absorbing that deal on a one-year rental after the way he played last season.

However, the Lakers might still catch a break here. According to Marc Stein and Chris Haynes, LeBron James is pushing hard to get Kyrie Irving traded for Russell Westbrook, and both parties are working out a deal right now.

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Wants Kyrie Irving On The Lakers More Than Anyone Else

"James, I’m told, wants to see Irving in Lakerland more than anyone," Stein reported. "What other team, furthermore, has a LeBron-sized personality with the experience to cope with all the Chaos that comes with adding Kyrie."

Lakers, Nets Are Working Out A Trade Centered On Russell Westbrook

"The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are actively engaged in discussions on a trade package that would send star point guard Russell Westbrook to Brooklyn in exchange for star point guard Kyrie Irving, league sources told Yahoo Sports," Haynes reported.

"There’s palpable optimism that an agreement can be struck between the two sides this offseason, but there remain a few hurdles, sources said," Haynes added. "Draft compensation is an ongoing talking point for the Nets, and they want shooting guard Joe Harris — who is recovering from left ankle surgery — and his remaining $38.6 million owed over the next two years included in the deal, sources said."

This would be the best-case scenario for everybody involved. The Nets would get rid of Kyrie once and for all, the Lakers would dump Westbrook's salary, and James would reunite with his teammate from the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers. Can they get it done? Let's find out.