Even though Kevin Durant is their most valuable trade chip, the Brooklyn Nets could reportedly look to move on from Kyrie Irving first, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Brooklyn Nets haven't concealed their discontent with Kyrie Irving. From day one, the former Cleveland Cavaliers star has failed to show his commitment to the organization, which is why they didn't want to sign him to a contract extension.

At one point, it seemed like the Nets only decided to keep Kyrie around because that was the price to pay to have Kevin Durant. But now that KD also wants out, they have no incentive to keep a player they don't feel is a part of their plans.

That's why even though Durant is the more valuable and coveted trade asset, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN claims it wouldn't be shocking to see the Nets move Kyrie first amid this impending roster overhaul.

NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Could Be Traded Before Kevin Durant

"It is possible, and obviously you don't have as wide of a swath of teams, not nearly as many conversations going on for Kyrie Irving as you do for Kevin Durant," Woj said. "The Nets have been engaged with the Lakers here in the last week -- and if they got to a place where a deal did make sense, then Brooklyn's got to measure the timing of it and how it would impact where they think they are with Kevin Durant."

"So the possibility that they could trade Kyrie Irving before Kevin Durant, it exists. There's also a possibility they don't trade Kyrie Irving and they don't find a deal as quickly as everyone might expect for Kevin Durant," Woj concluded.

It's more than clear that the Nets don't want to put up with Kyrie anymore, and their asking price shouldn't be as steep, either. So, expect more traction on Irving-centered trade talks in the coming weeks as they try to make KD change his mind.