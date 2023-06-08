Not so long ago, Chris Paul was considered to be one of the best point guards in the NBA. And while he still holds that distinction if we talk about the history of the league, that’s no longer the case in today’s game, and the Phoenix Suns knew it.

That’s why they made the tough call to waive the former superstar, putting an end to a brilliant tenure in the Valley of the Sun. He was hurt often last season, and his scoring outbursts were less and less familiar by the year.

But there are still plenty of PG-needy teams in the league. He proved to be a positive mentor during his days with the Oklahoma City Thunder, so there’s no reason to think he can’t do that again. With that in mind, let’s take a look at three potential destinations for him.

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Teams For Chris Paul

3. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat almost traded Kyle Lowry away this season, but Pat Riley fell asleep and couldn’t approve the deal. They’ve been in the market for an upgrade at the PG position, and Chris Paul is still a star, even at this age.

Paul might not be a long-term solution, but he’d be a perfect fit for Erik Spoelstra and Heat Culture. He plays defense and is the pass-first kind of facilitator they need to take their offense to a whole new level.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

The rich always get richer, and LeBron James usually gets exactly what he needs and just when he needs it. The Los Angeles Lakers want another point guard, and one of his best friends just happens to be a free agent.

The D’Angelo Russell experiment didn’t work out well in Los Angeles, and the word around the league is that LeBron isn’t quite fond of him. Teaming up with CP3 would give them one last chance at winning a ring.

1. Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls need to do something quickly. Arturas Karnisovas’ tenure got off to a great start, but the team has looked lost for months now. They lack a clear direction, yet they don’t want to rebuild.

Lonzo Ball might never play professional basketball again, and they have a glaring hole at the PG position. They’re desperate enough to try and overpay for an aging Chris Paul, and they could even look to buy him out later if things don’t work out.