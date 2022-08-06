Even though Kevin Durant still wants to leave the Brooklyn Nets, there's a pessimistic feeling around the league regarding that potential move.

Kevin Durant is one of the best players on Earth. But he's not getting any younger, and some NBA executives have serious concerns about his character. That's one of the many reasons why a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets seems unlikely right now.

As great and impactful as he is, Durant still has four years left in his contract. The Nets don't owe him anything and have no reason to cave into his demands unless they get a considerable set of assets in return.

But more than that, it seems like there's been little-to-no cooperation between other teams and the Nets. According to SNY's Ian Begley, no one's willing to give the Nets a hand to try and move the two-time NBA champion.

NBA Rumors: No One Wants To Help The Nets Trade Kevin Durant

"Late last month, multiple people familiar with the Nets’ Kevin Durant talks were pessimistic about the possibility of a deal getting done in the near future," Begley wrote. "Part of the pessimism stemmed from the idea that, as of last month, there was little appetite in the market for teams to serve as a third or fourth team to facilitate a Durant trade."

"'No one wants to help (Brooklyn get a deal done),' one team remarked. As with all trade talks, things are fluid. So the dynamic can change at any time," Begley added. "But late last month one source familiar with the Nets/Durant dynamic said things were in a 'holding pattern' based on past talks between Brooklyn and other teams."

Durant is reportedly set to meet with Nets governor Joe Tsai in the next few days. Some expect they can bury the hatchet and get back to work ahead of next season. But given how shocking his trade request was, no one can tell what's going to happen going forward.