With Jimmy Butler's future reportedly up in the air, it seems like the Philadelphia 76ers could welcome him back if the Miami Heat are willing to let him go.

The Philadelphia 76ers have the assets and salary cap to make a big splash in the offseason. They might be the most aggressive team in the NBA among those looking to add another star in the summer.

Notably, a report by Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Enquire recently revealed that they could look to bring Jimmy Butler back. Clearly, they regret letting him walk away almost six years ago.

That’s why, if the rumors of Butler looking to force his way out of the Miami Heat if they don’t give him a max contract extension, the Sixers could be a realistic player for his services.

The Sixers Want To Give Jimmy Butler A Max Contract

“The Sixers view him as a fallback option if they are unable to sign Paul George in free agency,” reported Pompey. “And, according to sources, the Sixers are prepared to give Butler a maximum-salary extension if things align and he forces a trade out of Miami.”

Jimmy Butler with the Miami Heat

Of course, the fact that the Sixers would be willing to give Butler at 35 the contract they didn’t want to give him at 29 would be ironic, to say the least, but that’s how things go in this business. Still, he’s not their only target, with Paul George reportedly at the top of the list.

Daryl Morey Has Multiple Targets

“The Sixers do have their eyes on other lucrative-salary impact players just in case they don’t get George,” Pompey wrote. “That’s why they also are looking at potential free agents like the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby.”

The Sixers already have a championship-caliber duo with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, not to mention a championship-winning coach in Nick Nurse and a solid core, so adding another star should make them one of the teams to beat in the entire league, not only in the Eastern Conference.