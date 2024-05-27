Paul George may be one of the biggest targets for the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason, but it seems that they have another name in mind in case the Los Angeles Clippers star stays in California.

NBA Rumors: Sixers have an alternative to Paul George to help Joel Embiid next year

With Joel Embiid still in his prime and Tyrese Maxey blossoming into a key contributor, the Philadelphia 76ers need to get over the hump once and for all. That’s why the team is expected to make a big move this summer, with Paul George as one of the biggest names to watch.

The 34-year-old’s future looks a bit unclear as he’s reportedly seeking a max contract extension while the Los Angeles Clippers continue to fail to go the distance in the postseason.

However, since George is still an extremely valuable asset for the LA organization, the Sixers are reportedly considering alternatives to the 9x NBA All-Star. According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, one of those names is Brandon Ingram:

“Aside from the pipe dream that Kevin Durant or Jimmy Butler would ask to be dealt directly to Philly, sources familiar with the Sixers’ thinking say that Brandon Ingram is the primary fallback plan.”

Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on March 19, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Ingram’s future with the New Orleans Pelicans also looks up in the air as his name is being the subject of multiple trade rumors, with the 26-year-old also being linked with the Chicago Bulls. Either way, what seems clear is that the Sixers are not satisfied and will be looking to improve for the 2024-25 season.

Sixers looking for the right star next to Embiid to leave behind playoff struggles

The 76ers have constantly been on the conversation when discussing the title contenders in the last few seasons, as they always seemed to have, on paper, everything to make a deep playoff run.

However, the team left a lot to be desired year after year, as it hasn’t made the Conference Finals since 2001, when it lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

After three years of consecutive eliminations in the Conference Semifinals, the Sixers’ title hopes ended sooner this time, losing to the New York Knicks in the First Round.

With Ben Simmons failing to step up in 2021, the Sixers went all in for James Harden in 2022 hoping to help Embiid, but it didn’t work. Now the franchise has to look for another star to surround Joel, hoping to get it right this time.