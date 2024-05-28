As crazy as it may sound, the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly a realistic possibility for LeBron James in free agency if he decides to leave the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst.

LeBron James’ agent may have accidentally tipped his hand. Rich Paul recently claimed that James was a free agent, even though he hasn’t declined the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers yet.

James was always expected to opt out, as it allowed him to get more money with a new contract. Nonetheless, most people in NBA circles believe he’s going to stay put in Southern California.

However, following a recent report by Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Enquirer, there has been speculation about LeBron potentially joining Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers Could Realistically Sign LeBron James

With that in mind, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst — who’s covered LeBron dating back to High School — revealed that Sixers GM Daryl Morey has been onto him for a decade, adding that they have the assets to pull it off:

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

“Daryl Morey has been trying to sign LeBron for a decade now,” Windhorst said. “Multiple different opportunities, and of the teams that have a chance to win the championship next year, the only team with cap space that could offer LeBron and a max contract is the 76ers.”

LeBron Is One Of Several Targets

James isn’t currently at the top of the Sixers’ list. They’ll target Paul George first and foremost, and they could pivot to LeBron or OG Anunoby if they’re unable to strike a deal:

“The Sixers do have their eyes on other lucrative-salary impact players just in case they don’t get George,” Pompey reported. “That’s why they also are looking at potential free agents like the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby.”

It’s hard to think of LeBron moving to the East Coast at this point in his career, and Morey’s reputation might not help the Sixers’ case. He didn’t end on good terms with Chris Paul, one of James’ closest friends.

However, the Sixers could give him the kind of money he may not want to turn down, not to mention a significantly better chance to win another championship before walking away from the game.