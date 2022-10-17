Draymond Green’s contract situation is one of the biggest storylines around the Warriors heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. Here’s the most likely scenario, according to a report.

If the future of Draymond Green already was a big talking point for the Warriors a few weeks ago, let alone after the physical altercation with Jordan Poole. Since the incident, many things have been said about the veteran star’s time in Golden State.

Unsurprisingly, Green has been linked with potential trade destinations right after he punched Poole. However, the Dubs don’t look ready to part with him this year, but things could be different at the end of the season.

Though Green has a $27.5 million player option in 2023, it’s been reported that he was looking forward to signing one final max extension (either in Golden State or elsewhere) before hanging them up. But according to a report, the outlook is different now.

Report: Draymond Green will probably opt into his player option with Warriors in 2023

"For Draymond Green with that $27.5 million option next season, he almost assuredly is going to exercise that," ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski said, via Fadeaway World. "I'm not sure that money, on a long-term deal, is going to be available on the marketplace. Two years left on his deal. There can be a room for an extension at the end of those two years, or a new deal that probably is south of that $27.5 million. Perhaps isn't a raise off that.

"But if the Warriors are winning and Draymond is still a highly productive player and wants to be there, I don't think it means that his days are necessarily numbered in Golden State. I think there is a lot of time left for the Warriors and Draymond Green to make that decision, but certainly I think the opt-in on his contract next summer is probably the most likely scenario.”

Green, 32, will probably not get a much better offer out there, especially after punching Poole. But it’s still too soon to tell. After all, it looks like it will all come down to how he performs this season. If he shines, the Warriors will probably be happy to have him back, but he could also explore other options.