Founded in 1967, the Seattle SuperSonics made significant waves in the 1990s, thanks to a roster that featured some of the most iconic names in basketball history. Among these stars was Gary Payton, an NBA Hall of Famer known as “The Glove.” Alongside Payton stood another legend who captured the hearts of fans with electrifying performances: Shawn Kemp.

Kemp, affectionately nicknamed “Reign Man,” began his NBA career with the SuperSonics in 1989. Known for his incredible athleticism and thunderous dunks, Kemp became a highlight machine during his tenure with the team. One of his most famous plays, dubbed “The Lister Blister,” occurred in a playoff game against the Golden State Warriors when he soared over Alton Lister for an unforgettable slam. The moment remains etched in NBA history as one of the greatest dunks of all time.

During his prime years, from 1992 to 1997, Kemp was a cornerstone of the SuperSonics’ success. He earned six consecutive All-Star selections and consistently ranked among the league’s top performers, finishing in the top 10 of MVP voting three times. Despite never capturing an NBA title, Kemp’s dominance on the court made him one of the most feared power forwards of his era.

In 1997, Kemp was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his career. While he maintained strong performances during his three seasons in Cleveland, concerns about his weight and conditioning began to emerge. In 2000, Kemp moved to the Portland Trail Blazers, but his time there was marred by inconsistency and personal struggles.

Shawn Kemp #40 of the Orlando Magic shoots past Clifford Robinson #30 of the Detroit Pistons in Game one of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2003 NBA Playoffs.

Kemp’s final NBA stop came in 2002 with the Orlando Magic. By then, issues surrounding his fitness had taken a toll on his performance. In his last season, he started 55 of 79 games, averaging 6.8 points per game. It marked the end of an illustrious, yet tumultuous career for the “Reign Man.”

Kemp’s life after the NBA

After leaving the NBA, Kemp made several attempts to return to the league in 2005 and 2006. However, undisclosed personal decisions, coupled with a decline in performance, led teams to lose trust in his ability to compete at the highest level. Legal troubles further complicated his situation, diminishing his chances of making a successful comeback.

Kemp faced legal issues in both 2005 and 2006, including arrests for drug possession in Washington and Texas, respectively. Despite some interest from NBA teams, these setbacks made it nearly impossible for him to step back onto the court. Determined to continue his basketball career, “Reign Man” turned to international opportunities, effectively marking the beginning of the end of his professional playing days.

In 2008, Kemp joined Premiata Montegranaro in Rome, where he reportedly felt he was in excellent form. However, an emergency in Houston forced him to breach his contract after participating in just three preseason games. As a result, Kemp and the team mutually parted ways, bringing his basketball career to an official close.

Kemp’s return to the spotlight

After dominating headlines during his playing career, Kemp largely stepped out of the limelight following legal troubles. However, he made a surprising return to public attention in the early 2010s when he purchased Ozkar’s Kitchen, a beloved Seattle restaurant that unfortunately closed its doors in 2015.

Former Seattle SuperSonic Shawn Kemp throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field on July 8, 2015 in Seattle, Washington.

Throughout his NBA career, Kemp earned an estimated $91 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This substantial income allowed him to invest in ventures such as Ozkar’s Kitchen and other Seattle-based businesses. In 2020, Kemp once again made headlines by entering the cannabis industry, launching his dispensary, Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis, a notable addition to his portfolio.

Despite these business endeavors, Kemp’s financial situation reportedly declined. By 2023, his net worth was estimated at $5 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. That same year, the “Reign Man” faced legal scrutiny after being implicated in a drive-by shooting. Although Kemp was released without charges and reached an agreement, the case remains unresolved, adding another chapter to his complex legacy.

A new chapter for Kemp

The saying goes, “After the storm comes the calm,” and that seems to perfectly describe Shawn Kemp’s journey. Once a dominant force in the NBA, the “Reign Man” has recently re-emerged in the public eye, making an appearance at an NFL matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Seattle Seahawks.

In addition, Kemp has opened up in a series of interviews, reflecting on his illustrious basketball career and sharing how he has navigated life’s challenges since stepping away from the spotlight.

