The Seattle Supersonics were once home to some of the NBA‘s most iconic players, including Hall of Famer Gary Payton. Although Payton didn’t secure an NBA championship with Seattle, he finally achieved that milestone with the Miami Heat in 2006. Still, the pinnacle of his career remains his time with the Supersonics, where he earned numerous accolades and cemented his legacy.

Given his storied NBA career, Payton was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, a testament to his lasting impact on the game. This recognition has also made him a frequent voice in discussions about the league’s most memorable moments. Recently, Payton weighed in on what he considers the greatest dunk in NBA history.

Without hesitation, Payton selected Shawn Kemp’s thunderous dunk on Alton Lister during a matchup between the Seattle Supersonics and the Golden State Warriors in the 1991-1992 season. “I think it’s the No. 1 dunk of all time. Me being a part of that and seeing that, it was great,” Payton told Bleacher Report.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For many fans, that iconic moment epitomized the intensity and spirit of the NBA in the 1990s—a decade defined by fierce rivalries and high-energy basketball. Payton fondly recalled the celebratory aftermath of Kemp’s dunk, which became just as legendary as the play itself. “That’s all anybody ever talks about is a dunk like that, and then he’s squatting down, pointing at Alton Lister,” Payton said, referencing Kemp’s memorable reaction.

Advertisement

Why Kemp celebrated that dunk so emphatically

Fans who witnessed that iconic game were left in awe of the way Shawn Kemp celebrated his thunderous dunk. After the game, the media questioned Alton Lister about the moment, shedding light on the backstory behind one of the NBA’s most memorable plays.

Advertisement

see also Not Michael Jordan: Utah Jazz Legend Karl Malone names the greatest NBA player of all time

“We had an altercation the game before. We were out there crawling all over the floor, wrestling. No punches were thrown, but Tim Hardaway had grabbed Shawn and pulled him down from behind, and he thought I did that,” Lister explained. “So that’s why he was so animated toward me when he made that dunk.”

Advertisement

Context behind Kemp’s legendary dunk

Despite the tension between Lister and Kemp, the Seattle SuperSonics were laser-focused on defeating the Golden State Warriors in the decisive Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round. With a 2-1 lead in the series, Seattle was just one win away from advancing.

In a thrilling contest that ended 119-116 in favor of the SuperSonics, Kemp and Gary Payton showcased their brilliance, propelling their team into the next round. However, Seattle’s championship aspirations were short-lived, as the Utah Jazz eliminated them in the following round with a 3-1 series victory, abruptly ending their playoff run.

Advertisement