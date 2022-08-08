It's been more than a month since Kevin Durant requested a trade out of Brooklyn. With the 2022-23 NBA season drawing nearer, the 12-time All-Star has reportedly given Nets owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum.

In a shocking turn of events, Kevin Durant put the Brooklyn Nets on shambles by submitting a trade request on June 30. Since then, the he future of the 12-time All-Star has been the biggest talking point in the NBA world.

However, it's been more than a month and there was no progress whatsoever in any of the trade talks involving KD. The Miami Heat, the Phoenix Suns, and later the Boston Celtics were mentioned as possible landing spots for the 33-year-old.

With training camp looming around, it's unclear whether Durant will take part in it if the Nets fail to move him before then. After all, it looks like he could stay in Brooklyn, but on one big condition.

Report | Kevin Durant gives Nets an ultimatum: It's him or Nash, Marks

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request out of Brooklyn in a face-to-face meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai over the weekend. In said meeting, KD reportedly suggested Tsai that the only way he could stay with the team is if coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks are fired:

"In a face-to-face meeting with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai over the weekend, All-NBA star Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that he needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources tell The Athletic.

"Durant stated he does not have faith in the team’s direction, sources said," Charania added. "Durant and Tsai spoke in London on Saturday and sources described the discussion as transparent and professional."

To ship Durant, who still has four more years under contract, Brooklyn expects a hefty return that no team has been able to offer thus far. The Nets still have leverage to get what they want, so it's unlikely they'll gave in to his demands. After all, that's what they've been doing all these years and it didn't take them anywhere.