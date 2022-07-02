Even though Kevin Durant has requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets, he could still play side by side with Kyrie Irving. This time, also with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have once again set the NBA on fire. The first requested a trade out of the Brooklyn Nets, and the second opted-in on the final year of his contract but would also welcome a fresh start somewhere else.

Needless to say, a trade for Durant would require an unprecedented return, even more than what the New Orleans Pelicans got for Anthony Davis. He still has four years left in his contract and continues to be a top-5 player even despite his recent history of injuries.

Trading for Durant won't be an easy task. The Nets don't owe him any favors and should only move him to the team with the best trade offer. And according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, that team is the Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA Trade Rumors: Only The Lakers Can Trade For Both Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving

"It has been floated to me by executives that if they were to be kept together, the Lakers can make a package to get the both of them," Windhorst said. "But we both don't know what KD and Kyrie are together. After seeing what happened when they're together, almost no team with any options would do it. But the Lakers don't have options. So that's the only place I heard where that is possible."

Kyrie Irving Will Force His Way To The Lakers, Says Windhorst

If the Lakers fail to pull the trigger for both KD and Durant, which would definitely require trading away both Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, then they could at least settle for Irving, says Windhorst:

"As I've talked to the executives, they believe the price for Kyrie Irving is going down," Windhorst said. "Before when the Nets were considering trades, they had considered keeping the team at a certain level with Durant. Now that Durant is likely going to leave the team, the price for Kyrie Irving on a rental situation is going to drop."

"Definitely look for the Los Angeles Lakers. They were interested when he was a free agent, and they'll be interested now," added Windhorst. "The only trade that makes sense now is the Russell Westbrook one. The trade would add 11 million to the Nets salary, which means the Lakers may have to incentivize the trade with a draft pick."

The Lakers should know that trading for either of these players will come with its fair share of controversy, but it's not like they can afford not to try at the very least. As for the Nets... well, we can't say we didn't see this coming.