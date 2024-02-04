We’re officially past the midpoint of the 2023-24 NBA season. As you may know by now, that means the trade deadline and the All-Star Game are just around the corner, so this is pretty much a crucial time in the campaign.

The next couple of weeks will pretty much make or break a team’s season. That also means some players will be on a mission for the remainder of the season after being disrespected by the fans, the coaches, and the media.

Every All-Star Game comes with some major snubs. We already know guys like Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo or LeBron James are locks to make the game. But what about those who aren’t?

The Top Snubs Of The 2023-24 All-Star Game

This season wasn’t the exception to that rule. Despite their great play for most of the campaign, they didn’t get the nod to make the big game. Here, we’re going to talk about those players.

3. De’Aaron Fox

The Sacramento Kings established themselves as one of the best in the game last season, even making the playoffs for the first time in quite a while. A lot of that had to do with De’Aaron Fox, who finally took a leap forward in his development.

The former lottery pick has been as good, if not better, this season. With averages of 27.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 3.0 three-pointers per game, he has the Kings back in postseason contention.

2. Trae Young

We get it, some people don’t want to reward bad teams, and the Atlanta Hawks haven’t been very good this season. Even so, that doesn’t mean Trae Young shouldn’t get his flowers for the numbers he’s posted this season.

Besides being one of the flashiest and most spectacular passers and scorers in the game, Young’s averages of 27.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 1.5 steals, and 3.3 three-pointers per game are more than All-Star-worthy.

1. Domantas Sabonis

It’s mind-boggling to see that Domantas Sabonis didn’t make the All-Star Game. He’s leading the league in total rebounds and rebounds per game, and is shooting a whopping 63.3% from the floor.

Sabonis is one of the best playmaking big men we’ve seen in quite a while, a perennial triple-double threat who can score at will in the restricted area. So far, he’s averaged 20.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game.