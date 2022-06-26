As the preseason in the NBA is starting, many players who went undrafted are looking to close a deal to play in the best basketball league in the world.

The 2022 NBA Draft gave the basketball world new faces to look up for the next 2022-23 NBA Season. However, it barely ends there, this because there are still rookie players that can make a deal depending on what each team needs to take in.

However, those players who were selected in the second round of this year's draft are one step ahead of the ones who didn't get their name announced at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. This thanks to different deals that can be made in order to be part of the team.

In fact, there is proof that second-round picks are better paid than first-rounders. This due to the salary cap that allows the teams to sign a second-rounders to a max deal if they want, while the first-round player is signed under a first-year deal. But the question still remains.

What is a two-way contract?

According to the NBA G League official website, a two-way contract is a deal which consists of a player than can train with their NBA team but with a limit of 45 days. Two-Way players are paid a corresponding daily amount based on the number of days they play in each league. Only players in their fourth NBA season or earlier are able to sign Two-Way Contracts.

In addition if a player has a two-way deal, he can't be available for the NBA Playoffs. Although, if the team changes the deal to a full-time roster deal, he would be available. In fact, during the 2019-20 NBA season, two-way players were allowed to play in the Playoffs, due to health and safety protocols. Despite that, for the 2022-23 NBA season, two-way contracts will be set for a limit of 50 regular-season games with no playoffs participation.



