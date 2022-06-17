This season's NBA Finals have just concluded, and despite the Golden State Warriors clinched their seventh championship, it's never too early to begin planning for next season. Here, find out when the 2022-23 NBA season is set to begin.

Four seasons after their previous title, the Golden State Warriors have reclaimed the NBA crown. With this triumph, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have won four championships in as many years with the Warriors, and they have learned the hard way how fleeting success can be during the last three years.

Unlike the Warriors' most recent finals trip against Toronto in 2019, when Kevin Durant tore his Achilles tendon in Game 5 and subsequently Thompson tore his ACL in what became the Raptors' title-clinching Game 6, this one went quite differently for the San Francisco side.

Their 103-90 victory against the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA championships was the culmination of a thrilling series. There were 17 championship flags adorning the TD Garden floor as they celebrated their 4-2 series triumph in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

When does the 2022-2023 NBA season start?

Basketball fans can look forward to the 77th season of the National Basketball Association (NBA), which begins in October 2022 and concludes in April 2023. A date has been set for Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, to host the NBA All-Star Game of 2023 on February 19, 2023.

To conclude the 2023 season, the NBA Finals will take place in June of that year. Brooklyn's Barclays Center will host the NBA draft in 2022, which is slated to take place on June 23.

There will be a three-month embargo period before players can begin signing new contracts in July, after the NBA Finals' conclusion in June for the first time since 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, the regular-season schedule is likely to be revealed in August of 2022.