The Oklahoma City Thunder will close out the 2022 Salt Lake City Summer League against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Vivint Arena. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Summer League game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).

The Oklahoma City Thunder made their debut against the Jazz with an excelent performance of Chet Holmgren. The Minneapolis-born player made 23 points and 7 rebounds with 77% in field-goals made. In addition, Josh Giddey made 14 points to be among the top scorers of the night.

On the other side, the Philadelphia 76ers fell short to the Grizzlies on their debut. The team managed by Tyler Lashbrook still need to improve their chemistry. Although, Paul Reed made an stellar performance as he pulled up 20 points.



Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Information

Date: Thursday, July 7, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Live Stream: Sling TV (50% off your first month)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM