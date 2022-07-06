The Oklahoma City Thunder will close out the 2022 Salt Lake City Summer League against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Vivint Arena. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Summer League game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on Sling TV (50% off your first month).
The Oklahoma City Thunder made their debut against the Jazz with an excelent performance of Chet Holmgren. The Minneapolis-born player made 23 points and 7 rebounds with 77% in field-goals made. In addition, Josh Giddey made 14 points to be among the top scorers of the night.
On the other side, the Philadelphia 76ers fell short to the Grizzlies on their debut. The team managed by Tyler Lashbrook still need to improve their chemistry. Although, Paul Reed made an stellar performance as he pulled up 20 points.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Information
Date: Thursday, July 7, 2022
Time: 6:00 PM (ET)
Location: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah
Live Stream: Sling TV
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time by State in the US
ET: 6:00 PM
CT: 5:00 PM
MT: 4:00 PM
PT: 3:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers: Storylines and Head-to-Head
The main purpose of this short tournament is to promote rookies and young promising talent. In fact, the Thunder's pick Chet Holmgren has shown a lot of potential in his debut against the Grizzlies. As for the Sixers, the team managed by Tyler Lashbrook has made a team with low-profile players but that might have some hidden talent.
How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers in the US
The 2022 Salt Lake City NBA Summer League game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Philadelphia 76ers to be played on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City will be broadcast on Sling TV for the United States.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predictions and Odds
The Oddsmakers in the US haven’t disclosed their odds for this NBA Summer League. This due to the fact that this game will be played by rookies and young promises from each team. Therefore, it is unknown to determine which team is most likely to win this game.