Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey pushes back on Stephen A. Smith’s comments regarding Doc Rivers

Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers are off to a strong start this season, but Stephen A. Smith has reignited debate with sharp comments about Maxey's time under former coach Doc Rivers.

As it stands, the Philadelphia 76ers are validating preseason title buzz right out of the gate. Off to a 2-0 start, the Sixers have flexed their star power with strong performances from LeBron James, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey. However, off-court headlines quickly caught up with the team following recent comments made about Maxey by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

Addressing a story from his time playing under former head coach Doc Rivers, Smith claimed on First Take that Maxey once visited Rivers’ home, a story Maxey promptly shut down on X: “Here you all go… I’ve never even been to Doc’s house.”

Maxey’s post cleared up the anecdotal story Smith shared while discussing Philadelphia’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fans online quickly voiced outrage over Smith presenting the unverified story as absolute fact on national television.

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Meanwhile, the Sixers view James as a cornerstone of their championship pursuit, with the veteran continuing to hit career milestones following his return to face his former franchise.

Here yall go🫤… I’ve never even been to DOC house 😂 https://t.co/sNdCLS9Vrp — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) October 23, 2026

Smith’s comments on Maxey going Rivers’ house alongside Kyrie Irving

Maxey’s willingness to seek guidance from established stars and figures like Kyrie Irving and Rivers highlights his commitment to mastering the point guard position and elevating his game beyond raw athleticism.

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However, Smith’s narrative unravelled after Maxey’s direct denial. “It was not just ball pressure. You know where I am going, Harden was his former teammate. Remember when I got bounced out in the postseason? Remember when Harden did not show up? Remember when Kyrie [Irving] and Tyrese Maxey went to Doc Rivers’ crib damn near crying,” Smith claimed during the segment.

Maxey felt compelled to set the record straight on those specific remarks, as Smith’s story painted a picture of him complaining about James Harden’s play during their shared time in Philadelphia. Maxey left no room for ambiguity, reiterating that he has never set foot inside Rivers’ house.

Key takeaways

The Philadelphia 76ers opened their season 2-0 with wins behind LeBron James and Joel Embiid.

with wins behind LeBron James and Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey denied Stephen A. Smith’s claim that he visited Doc Rivers’ home.

denied Stephen A. Smith’s claim that he visited Doc Rivers’ home. Stephen A. Smith claimed Tyrese Maxey and Kyrie Irving visited Doc Rivers’ home together.

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