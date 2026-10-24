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Is LeBron James playing for Sixers vs Bucks today, Oct. 24, in the 2026-27 NBA regular season?

Despite a 2-0 start to the season, LeBron James' status is uncertain for the Philadelphia 76ers' matchup tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks.

LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on.
© Mitchell Leff/Getty ImagesLeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on.

Off to a 2-0 start to the 2026-27 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, but uncertainty looms over LeBron James‘ availability for the clash at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

According to the Sixers‘ latest injury report, James is listed as questionable due to sciatic nerve management. The same issue sidelined him for the early stretch of last season and appears to have flared up once again.

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Fresh off reaching another career milestone against his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, James continues to flash the all-around game that proves what he is still capable of delivering in his first season in Philadelphia.

Paired with rising co-star Tyrese Maxey—who recently cleared the air regarding his dynamic with former head coach Doc Rivers—the Sixers have sparked early postseason optimism across an energized fanbase.

Sixers full injury report

Beyond James, Philadelphia has already ruled out Dominick Barlow. Forward Dean Wade is also listed as questionable for tonight’s matchup against the Bucks. Here is the team’s full injury report ahead of tip-off:

See also

Jayson Tatum’s surprising 6-word reaction to Jaylen Brown trade sparks buzz among NBA fans

PlayerStatusInjury / Reason
LeBron JamesQuestionableBack / Sciatica management
Dean WadeOut / QuestionableLeft ankle sprain
Dominick BarlowOutBack (lumbar spine bone stress response)
Tacko FallOutQuadriceps / Hip strain
Ariel HukportiOutRuptured right Achilles tendon (out for season)

Key takeaways

  • LeBron James is listed as questionable for the 76ers against the Milwaukee Bucks.
  • LeBron James previously reached a career milestone against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
  • Dominick Barlow was ruled out while Dean Wade is questionable for Philadelphia tonight.
Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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