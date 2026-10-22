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LeBron James completes career milestone after 76ers comeback vs Cavaliers in 2026-27 NBA home season opener

LeBron James is still achieving new feats in year 24 of his career after the Philadelphia 76ers made an epic comeback in their 2026-27 NBA home season opener vs Cleveland Cavaliers.

LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers
© Emilee Chinn/Getty ImagesLeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers

One might think that after 24 years, LeBron James has little to no career milestones left. Having said that, after the Philadelphia 76ers completed an epic comeback against the Cleveland Cavaliers, there is something that the forward had never achieved prior to the game.

By erasing a 29-point deficit, this is the largest comeback in LeBron James’ career. Previously, his biggest comebacks were two 27-pointers, one with Miami (also over Cleveland, in 2013), and another with the Lakers over Dallas, in 2023.

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Well, LeBron James didn’t come back to Cleveland, but he did sparked a comeback on the Cavs in this game. The home opener for Philly went from a sour night to a glorious chapter.

LeBron James’ stats in the 76ers comeback vs Cavs

James just shot 5-14 from the field, but he still was key. He ended up with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. James also had three steals and a +7 in plus/minus. An overall very good performance that helped the 76ers.

This also marks the first double-double of LeBron James in a 76ers jersey. All in all, the 76ers are now 2-0 and with high momentum after beating the reigning champs on opening night and igniting the crowd in their home opener with a 29-point comeback.

See also

Why did LeBron James leave the Lakers before the 2026-27 NBA season?

Cavs vs 76ers box score

Cleveland Cavaliers:

PlayerMINPTSREBASTSTLBLKFG3PT
Donovan Mitchell35321032111-192-4
Evan Mobley341882007-131-4
James Harden331635105-123-6
Jarrett Allen281470026-100-0
Mario Hezonja191032215-130-5
Peyton Watson30812212-70-3
Sam Merrill24552102-51-3
Jaylon Tyson24362121-60-4

Philadelphia 76ers:

PlayerMINPTSREBASTSTLBLKFG3PT
Tyrese Maxey4232362012-232-7
Joel Embiid342471008-161-4
Jaylen Brown3821841010-201-3
LeBron James3317105315-141-4
V. J. Edgecombe331176304-111-4
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope25332101-11-1
Anfernee Simons17230000-40-4
Adem Bona14220011-20-1
Jabari Walker4210001-10-0

Key takeaways

  • The 76ers erased a 29-point deficit against Cleveland, the largest comeback of LeBron James’ career.
  • LeBron James recorded his first double-double in a 76ers jersey with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
  • The 76ers are now 2-0 after completing the home opener comeback against the Cavaliers.
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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