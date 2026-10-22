LeBron James completes career milestone after 76ers comeback vs Cavaliers in 2026-27 NBA home season opener

One might think that after 24 years, LeBron James has little to no career milestones left. Having said that, after the Philadelphia 76ers completed an epic comeback against the Cleveland Cavaliers, there is something that the forward had never achieved prior to the game.
By erasing a 29-point deficit, this is the largest comeback in LeBron James’ career. Previously, his biggest comebacks were two 27-pointers, one with Miami (also over Cleveland, in 2013), and another with the Lakers over Dallas, in 2023.
Well, LeBron James didn’t come back to Cleveland, but he did sparked a comeback on the Cavs in this game. The home opener for Philly went from a sour night to a glorious chapter.
LeBron James’ stats in the 76ers comeback vs Cavs
James just shot 5-14 from the field, but he still was key. He ended up with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. James also had three steals and a +7 in plus/minus. An overall very good performance that helped the 76ers.
The three biggest comeback wins of LeBron James' career …— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 23, 2026
— 29, Philly over Cleveland, tonight
— 27, Miami over Cleveland, 3/20/13
— 27, Lakers over Dallas, 2/26/23
This also marks the first double-double of LeBron James in a 76ers jersey. All in all, the 76ers are now 2-0 and with high momentum after beating the reigning champs on opening night and igniting the crowd in their home opener with a 29-point comeback.
Cavs vs 76ers box score
Cleveland Cavaliers:
|Player
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG
|3PT
|Donovan Mitchell
|35
|32
|10
|3
|2
|1
|11-19
|2-4
|Evan Mobley
|34
|18
|8
|2
|0
|0
|7-13
|1-4
|James Harden
|33
|16
|3
|5
|1
|0
|5-12
|3-6
|Jarrett Allen
|28
|14
|7
|0
|0
|2
|6-10
|0-0
|Mario Hezonja
|19
|10
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5-13
|0-5
|Peyton Watson
|30
|8
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2-7
|0-3
|Sam Merrill
|24
|5
|5
|2
|1
|0
|2-5
|1-3
|Jaylon Tyson
|24
|3
|6
|2
|1
|2
|1-6
|0-4
Philadelphia 76ers:
|Player
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG
|3PT
|Tyrese Maxey
|42
|32
|3
|6
|2
|0
|12-23
|2-7
|Joel Embiid
|34
|24
|7
|1
|0
|0
|8-16
|1-4
|Jaylen Brown
|38
|21
|8
|4
|1
|0
|10-20
|1-3
|LeBron James
|33
|17
|10
|5
|3
|1
|5-14
|1-4
|V. J. Edgecombe
|33
|11
|7
|6
|3
|0
|4-11
|1-4
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|25
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1-1
|1-1
|Anfernee Simons
|17
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0-4
|0-4
|Adem Bona
|14
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1-2
|0-1
|Jabari Walker
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1-1
|0-0
Key takeaways
- The 76ers erased a 29-point deficit against Cleveland, the largest comeback of LeBron James’ career.
- LeBron James recorded his first double-double in a 76ers jersey with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
- The 76ers are now 2-0 after completing the home opener comeback against the Cavaliers.