LeBron James completes career milestone after 76ers comeback vs Cavaliers in 2026-27 NBA home season opener

LeBron James is still achieving new feats in year 24 of his career after the Philadelphia 76ers made an epic comeback in their 2026-27 NBA home season opener vs Cleveland Cavaliers.

One might think that after 24 years, LeBron James has little to no career milestones left. Having said that, after the Philadelphia 76ers completed an epic comeback against the Cleveland Cavaliers, there is something that the forward had never achieved prior to the game.

By erasing a 29-point deficit, this is the largest comeback in LeBron James’ career. Previously, his biggest comebacks were two 27-pointers, one with Miami (also over Cleveland, in 2013), and another with the Lakers over Dallas, in 2023.

Well, LeBron James didn’t come back to Cleveland, but he did sparked a comeback on the Cavs in this game. The home opener for Philly went from a sour night to a glorious chapter.

Advertisement

LeBron James’ stats in the 76ers comeback vs Cavs

James just shot 5-14 from the field, but he still was key. He ended up with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. James also had three steals and a +7 in plus/minus. An overall very good performance that helped the 76ers.

The three biggest comeback wins of LeBron James' career …



— 29, Philly over Cleveland, tonight

— 27, Miami over Cleveland, 3/20/13

— 27, Lakers over Dallas, 2/26/23 — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) October 23, 2026

This also marks the first double-double of LeBron James in a 76ers jersey. All in all, the 76ers are now 2-0 and with high momentum after beating the reigning champs on opening night and igniting the crowd in their home opener with a 29-point comeback.

Advertisement

Cavs vs 76ers box score

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Player MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3PT Donovan Mitchell 35 32 10 3 2 1 11-19 2-4 Evan Mobley 34 18 8 2 0 0 7-13 1-4 James Harden 33 16 3 5 1 0 5-12 3-6 Jarrett Allen 28 14 7 0 0 2 6-10 0-0 Mario Hezonja 19 10 3 2 2 1 5-13 0-5 Peyton Watson 30 8 1 2 2 1 2-7 0-3 Sam Merrill 24 5 5 2 1 0 2-5 1-3 Jaylon Tyson 24 3 6 2 1 2 1-6 0-4

Philadelphia 76ers:

Player MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3PT Tyrese Maxey 42 32 3 6 2 0 12-23 2-7 Joel Embiid 34 24 7 1 0 0 8-16 1-4 Jaylen Brown 38 21 8 4 1 0 10-20 1-3 LeBron James 33 17 10 5 3 1 5-14 1-4 V. J. Edgecombe 33 11 7 6 3 0 4-11 1-4 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 25 3 3 2 1 0 1-1 1-1 Anfernee Simons 17 2 3 0 0 0 0-4 0-4 Adem Bona 14 2 2 0 0 1 1-2 0-1 Jabari Walker 4 2 1 0 0 0 1-1 0-0

Key takeaways

The 76ers erased a 29-point deficit against Cleveland, the largest comeback of LeBron James’ career.

against Cleveland, the largest comeback of LeBron James’ career. LeBron James recorded his first double-double in a 76ers jersey with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

with 17 points and 10 rebounds. The 76ers are now 2-0 after completing the home opener comeback against the Cavaliers.