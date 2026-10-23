Jayson Tatum’s surprising 6-word reaction to Jaylen Brown trade sparks buzz among NBA fans

As Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics gear up for their next game, a recent interview revealed his reaction to the blockbuster trade sending longtime teammate Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is striving to return to peak form this NBA season following a recovery from an Achilles injury. Now tasked with leading a re-tooled roster in the opening month, Tatum recently stirred up social media after offering a candid reaction to the blockbuster trade that sent long-time co-star Jaylen Brown packing.

Tatum delivered a blunt, six-word response upon learning Brown was dealt to an Atlantic Division rival. “You traded him down the street?” Tatum asked during an appearance on YouTube’s The Sit Down podcast.

Although Tatum seemed shocked by Brown’s move to Philadelphia 76ers, NBA fans on social media raised eyebrows at the clip. Commentary quickly flooded the internet, with fans pointing out: “He wasn’t mad they traded him, just mad it was to Philly,” “First words were ‘where’ and not ‘why’, he wanted him gone,” and “Yeah, he wanted him traded, just not that close.”

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While Brown spoke publicly about his departure and reflected warmly on his years in Boston, fans continue to speculate whether behind-the-scenes friction between the two stars ultimately accelerated the trade.

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Boston Celtics.

What did the Celtics lose without Brown on the roster?

Without Jaylen Brown, the Celtics lose their premier rim-pressurer, secondary shot creator, and most dependable multi-positional wing defender. Brown consistently embraced the toughest defensive assignments against elite perimeter scorers while easing the burden on Tatum by attacking transition lanes, relentlessly pressuring the paint, and generating offense in isolated sets.

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Off the court, Boston surrendered an established veteran leader and proven playoff performer who served as a cornerstone of their championship culture. His absence drastically thins out Boston’s wing depth, forcing role players into expanded roles and leaving the offense far more predictable and reliant on Tatum to carry the scoring load.

The connection that Tatum can make this season with new names on the roster

Tatum now has the chance to establish chemistry with a revamped core headlined by veteran wing Paul George and rim-protecting center Mitchell Robinson. Partnering with George provides Boston with a lethal tandem of multi-positional scoring threats. With George shouldering secondary playmaking responsibilities, Tatum can roam more effectively as an off-ball threat, generating seamless drive-and-kick options.

In the frontcourt, Tatum’s two-man game with Robinson gives Boston an impactful vertical element inside. Robinson’s elite roll gravity and offensive rebounding prowess force defenses to collapse into the paint, opening up wide lanes for Tatum to attack the basket or pull up in rhythm.

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Key takeaways

Jayson Tatum expressed shock over Jaylen Brown’s trade to the Philadelphia 76ers.

over Jaylen Brown’s trade to the Philadelphia 76ers. NBA fans speculated that Jayson Tatum secretly wanted Jaylen Brown traded away.

that Jayson Tatum secretly wanted Jaylen Brown traded away. Paul George and Mitchell Robinson joined Jayson Tatum on the Celtics’ revamped roster.